Just say his name. That's the tagline for the 2019 hit film, "Shazam!" and it's what you'll get to say when the film's star, Zachary Levi, arrives at Denver Pop Culture Con this summer.
The actor, also known for his roles on the TV show "Chuck" and as the voice of Flynn Rider in the Disney animated film "Tangled," will be in Denver on Saturday and Sunday of the con. Denver Pop Culture Con runs May 31 -June 2. Levi will be joined by his co-star, Asher Angel, who plays Shazam's teenage true self, Billy Batson.
"Shazam!" has been an enormous win for Warner Bros., making over $300 million dollars worldwide. The film was released in the United States on April 5, 2019 and was an immediate financial and critical success. "Shazam!" currently has an approval rating of 90% on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.
Levi joins other previously announced DPCC guests such as Summer Glau ("Firefly"), Christopher Lloyd ("Back to the Future"), Jerome Flynn ("Game of Thrones"), Michael Rooker ("The Walking Dead," "Game of Thrones") and Dave Bautista ("Guardians of the Galaxy").
For more information on tickets, visit DenverPopCultureCon.com and PopCultureClassroom.com.