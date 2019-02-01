People-Zac Brown
Zac Brown Band — 7 p.m., Coors Field, Denver (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)

 Al Wagner
Zac Brown Band will add a shot of country twang to the Coors Field lineup this summer.

The Grammy Award-winning band is set to bring its "The Owl Tour" to Denver on Aug. 9. Country soul rock band Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and country singer Caroline Jones will open the show. 

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 8. Call 800-745-3000 or go online to livenation.com.

The group is known for its 2008 No. 1 hit "Chicken Fried," along with the popular singles "Beautiful Drug," "Highway 20 Ride" and "Keep Me in Mind." They released the new song "Someone I Used to Know" at the end of last year, and have plans to drop a new album in the near future.

