Southern rock group Zac Brown Band will perform in Denver this year.
The Grammy Award winners will bring their "Roar With the Lions Tour" to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Sept. 25-26.
Tickets are $45 to $179.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.
Citi card members can buy presale tickets from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Jan. 16. Go online to citientertainment.com.
The group has had 15 No. 1 singles and seen five albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard country chart. Popular songs include "Highway 20 Ride," "Toes," "Keep Me in Mind" and "Colder Weather."