Zac Brown Band will add a shot of country twang to the Coors Field lineup this summer.
The Grammy Award-winning band is set to bring its "The Owl Tour" to home of the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Aug. 9. Country soul rock band Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and country singer Caroline Jones will open the show.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 8. Call 800-745-3000 or go online to livenation.com.
The group is known for its 2008 No. 1 hit "Chicken Fried," along with the popular singles "Beautiful Drug," "Highway 20 Ride" and "Keep Me in Mind." They released the new song "Someone I Used to Know" at the end of last year, and have plans to drop a new album in the near future.
Billy Joel also will be performing at Coors Field this summer.
The “Piano Man” will play Coors Field on Thursday, Aug. 8. It will be his first time playing at the stadium. Tickets went on sale Jan. 18, through Ticketmaster and Live Nation.
The Eagles, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, Def Leppard and Journey had shows at Coors Field in the summer of 2018.