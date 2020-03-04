JoJo Siwa

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd.

Price: $39.50-$69.50; broadmoorworldarena.com

Sometimes big talent comes in a little package. JoJo Siwa is a 16-year-old star on Nickelodeon and YouTube, where she has more than 10 million subscribers. And she’s bringing her “D.R.E.A.M.” tour to town. Fans were introduced to Siwa when she appeared on two seasons of “Dance Moms,” along with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa. The teenage dancer, actress and singer is known for songs such as “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store.”

Ned LeDoux

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place, Pueblo

Price: $22-$42; pueblomemorial hall.com

Here’s a sample of LeDoux’s songs: “Forever a Cowboy,” “Cowboy Life” and “Dancing with Your Spurs On.” Notice a pattern? The country singer-songwriter sings about cowboy life. And it makes sense. He’s the son of country music maker Chris LeDoux. Both are natives of Kaycee, Wyo., and the younger LeDoux began playing drums in his father’s band in 1998. He started recording solo material in 2015. His latest album, “Next in Line,” has songs inspired by his grandfather, his father and his brother.

Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Mission Ballroom, Denver

Price: $49.95-$99.95; missionballroom.com

You’ll get double the country music — and likely double the cowboy hats — during this show featuring co-headliners. And you’ll get a taste of two eras in country music. Since releasing his debut album in 2009, Moore has racked up seven No. 1 hits, including “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” “Til My Last Day” and “You Look Like I Need a Drink.” Lawrence’s career began in 1991, when he put out his album “Sticks and Stones.” Lawrence, a Texas native, has landed more than 40 songs on Billboard’s hot country songs list and eight of those climbed to the top spot. Some of his more well-known hits are “Time Marches On” and “Find Out Who Your Friends Are.”

Flor

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Black Sheep, 2106 E Platte Ave.

Price: $15; blacksheeprocks.com

The indie pop band formed in 2014 in Oregon and put out its debut album in 2017 after moving to Los Angeles. Flor has toured with Paramore, Hayley Kiyoko and Walk The Moon and released its second album, “Ley Lines,” last year. You can count on Flor delivering catchy beats, as bassist Dylan Bauld has worked with top names such as Halsey and Lights. The lineup for this show also includes Modern Suspects and Winnetka Bowling League.

Nicholas Payton Quartet

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N Nevada Ave.

Price: $20-$69.75; uccspresents.org

Grammy Award-winning multi-instrumentalist Nicholas Payton returns to Colorado Springs to perform with his quartet. The New Orleans-born trumpeter, composer and vocalist has collaborated with Ray Charles and Herbie Hancock, among others, and is credited on more than 140 recordings. He last played here in October, when he performed “Black American Symphony” with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic.

The Black Jacket Symphony

When: 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S Cascade Ave.

Price: $25-$30; pikespeakcenter.com

Here’s your chance to hear the entirety of Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon.” The show comes to Colorado Springs via the Black Jacket Symphony, a collective of musicians that re-creates classic live rock ‘n’ roll albums, from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” to The Beatles’ “Abbey Road.” This time, the Black Jacket Symphony will play Pink Floyd’s 1973 album, which features songs such as “The Great Gig in the Sky.”

Corb Lund

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs

Price: $16; lulusdownstairs.com

When writing a song, Corb Lund doesn’t have to make much up. The alternative country singer-songwriter grew up as part of a ranching and rodeo family in the foothills of southern Alberta, Canada. His roots-meets-Americana style reflects those Western roots. His 2015 release “Things That Can’t Be Undone” put him on the map in the U.S. At the time, Rolling Stone Country named Lund one of the “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know.” Lauren Morrow will open the show.

Also performing

• Dipper & Juughead Jone’s, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12; sunshinestudioslive.com

• Collective Groove, 7 p.m. Saturday, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S Parkside Drive, $12; stargazerstheatre.com

• Strange Americans with Bison Bone, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com

• Vale of Pntha, Gorod, Wolf King, 7 p.m. Monday, The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com

• MNMLST, Wall of the Fallen and Fighting the Phoenix, 7 p.m. Friday, The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com

• The Unlikely Candidates with Castlecomer, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, $18-$20; bluebirdtheater.net

More events

For a complete list of performances, go online to gazette.com/arts-entertainment

AMANDA HANCOCK, THE GAZETTE