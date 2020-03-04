JoJo Siwa
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd.
Price: $39.50-$69.50; broadmoorworldarena.com
Sometimes big talent comes in a little package. JoJo Siwa is a 16-year-old star on Nickelodeon and YouTube, where she has more than 10 million subscribers. And she’s bringing her “D.R.E.A.M.” tour to town. Fans were introduced to Siwa when she appeared on two seasons of “Dance Moms,” along with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa. The teenage dancer, actress and singer is known for songs such as “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store.”
Ned LeDoux
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place, Pueblo
Price: $22-$42; pueblomemorial hall.com
Here’s a sample of LeDoux’s songs: “Forever a Cowboy,” “Cowboy Life” and “Dancing with Your Spurs On.” Notice a pattern? The country singer-songwriter sings about cowboy life. And it makes sense. He’s the son of country music maker Chris LeDoux. Both are natives of Kaycee, Wyo., and the younger LeDoux began playing drums in his father’s band in 1998. He started recording solo material in 2015. His latest album, “Next in Line,” has songs inspired by his grandfather, his father and his brother.
Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Mission Ballroom, Denver
Price: $49.95-$99.95; missionballroom.com
You’ll get double the country music — and likely double the cowboy hats — during this show featuring co-headliners. And you’ll get a taste of two eras in country music. Since releasing his debut album in 2009, Moore has racked up seven No. 1 hits, including “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” “Til My Last Day” and “You Look Like I Need a Drink.” Lawrence’s career began in 1991, when he put out his album “Sticks and Stones.” Lawrence, a Texas native, has landed more than 40 songs on Billboard’s hot country songs list and eight of those climbed to the top spot. Some of his more well-known hits are “Time Marches On” and “Find Out Who Your Friends Are.”
Flor
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Black Sheep, 2106 E Platte Ave.
Price: $15; blacksheeprocks.com
The indie pop band formed in 2014 in Oregon and put out its debut album in 2017 after moving to Los Angeles. Flor has toured with Paramore, Hayley Kiyoko and Walk The Moon and released its second album, “Ley Lines,” last year. You can count on Flor delivering catchy beats, as bassist Dylan Bauld has worked with top names such as Halsey and Lights. The lineup for this show also includes Modern Suspects and Winnetka Bowling League.
Nicholas Payton Quartet
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N Nevada Ave.
Price: $20-$69.75; uccspresents.org
Grammy Award-winning multi-instrumentalist Nicholas Payton returns to Colorado Springs to perform with his quartet. The New Orleans-born trumpeter, composer and vocalist has collaborated with Ray Charles and Herbie Hancock, among others, and is credited on more than 140 recordings. He last played here in October, when he performed “Black American Symphony” with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic.
The Black Jacket Symphony
When: 8 p.m. Sunday
Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S Cascade Ave.
Price: $25-$30; pikespeakcenter.com
Here’s your chance to hear the entirety of Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon.” The show comes to Colorado Springs via the Black Jacket Symphony, a collective of musicians that re-creates classic live rock ‘n’ roll albums, from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” to The Beatles’ “Abbey Road.” This time, the Black Jacket Symphony will play Pink Floyd’s 1973 album, which features songs such as “The Great Gig in the Sky.”
Corb Lund
When: 8 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
Price: $16; lulusdownstairs.com
When writing a song, Corb Lund doesn’t have to make much up. The alternative country singer-songwriter grew up as part of a ranching and rodeo family in the foothills of southern Alberta, Canada. His roots-meets-Americana style reflects those Western roots. His 2015 release “Things That Can’t Be Undone” put him on the map in the U.S. At the time, Rolling Stone Country named Lund one of the “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know.” Lauren Morrow will open the show.
Also performing
• Dipper & Juughead Jone’s, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12; sunshinestudioslive.com
• Collective Groove, 7 p.m. Saturday, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S Parkside Drive, $12; stargazerstheatre.com
• Strange Americans with Bison Bone, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com
• Vale of Pntha, Gorod, Wolf King, 7 p.m. Monday, The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com
• MNMLST, Wall of the Fallen and Fighting the Phoenix, 7 p.m. Friday, The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com
• The Unlikely Candidates with Castlecomer, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, $18-$20; bluebirdtheater.net
More events
For a complete list of performances, go online to gazette.com/arts-entertainment
AMANDA HANCOCK, THE GAZETTE