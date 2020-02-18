The much-loved YouTube character Blippi will be in full effect June 20 at Pikes Peak Center.
Tickets for "Blippi the Musical" are $26.95 to $66.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to axs.com.
Blippi, also known as Stevin John, has garnered more than a billion views on the social media platform and is recognized for his playful, dancing demeanor and colorful outfit: a blue and orange beanie, blue shirt, orange suspenders and bow tie. The entertainer and educator's antics are designed to appeal to kids ages 2 to 6.
Keep in mind that John, who was once a comedian known as Steezy Grossman, will not be in the show. Another actor will perform the role of Blippi.