A 24-year-old man known for millions of followers on YouTube and Instagram – as well as a Netflix show – was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly punching another man in the face at an Aspen hotel.
Cameron Dallas now faces a charge for second-degree assault, according to a news release from the Aspen Police Department. He is out on a $5,000 bond and is slated to appear in court on Jan. 22.
Officers were first called to the Hyatt Residences Grand Aspen at 5:10 a.m. Saturday, according to Aspen police. When they arrived, they found the victim bleeding from injuries to his face. Police said that man told investigators he had been assaulted, and this led to the arrest of Dallas, who was staying at the hotel.
For more on this story visit 9News.com.