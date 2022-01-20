Young people inspired by inauguration poet and author Amanda Gorman have an opportunity to become this area's first Youth Poet Laureate or a poetry contest winner.
Here's an opportunity to have your poetry heard and read.
The first Pikes Peak Youth Poet Laureate, between ages 13-19, will be chosen by Hear Here Poetry and Pikes Peak Poetry Laureate Ashely Cornelius. Submit five poems and a resume. The laureate will serve from April 2022 through April 2023 and receive a $1,000 stipend. Their poetry will be published in a national anthology, and they will be mentored locally.
Information sessions are Jan. 29: 9 a.m., Manitou Springs Library; 11 a.m. Sand Creek Library; 1:30 p.m., Penrose Library; 4 p.m., Library 21C.
For rules and information: hearherepoetry.org/ypl
The Jean Ciavonne Poetry Contest is for all 4th and 5th grade students in the Pikes Peak region. The theme: "Unexpected Gardens: Poems on Everyday Bravery." Contest open through March 1.
Information and rules at ppld.org. Entries should be mailed to The Jean Ciavonne Poetry Contest, c/o Christa Funke, Pikes Peak Library District, P.O. Box 1579, 80901-1579., ppld.org