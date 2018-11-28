Your cup of holiday cheer will runneth over this weekend at Pikes Peak Center.
The Colorado Springs Youth Symphony will perform its Holiday Spectacular on Saturday, and the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale will offer its “Tis the Season: The Stories” on Sunday.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said CSCC Executive Director Marcia Hendricks about the Sunday concert. “It’s a lot of familiar music, which is always fun and comforting at the holiday season.”
The chorale will feature about 150 auditioned singers, ages 7 through 18, performing music in four themed sections: wintertime stories, Christmas stories, Santa stories and radio time stories. Songs from “Frozen,” “A Christmas Story,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “The Polar Express” and more will round out the 75-minute concert.
On Saturday, about 300 musicians from seven of the youth symphony’s auditioned performance ensembles will perform holiday music on two stages during that 90-minute show, including “Sleigh Ride,” “Silent Night” and a new Celtic-themed holiday piece composed by local musician Sean Hennessy. He was a member of the youth symphony in the mid-1990s.
Santa will be on hand during the chorale’s event, in the lobby beforehand and on stage during the show. Attendees are invited to stick around post-show for hot chocolate and cookies.
Both organizations are on the cusp of auditions. The symphony will hold them Dec. 8, and the chorale’s will start in January. Visit each group’s website for more information: csysa.com and childrenschorale.org
“We want to make great musicians,” said Keven Stewart, the symphony’s executive director. “In addition to that, we believe it’s almost a responsibility for the organization to help make great people who will grow up to be responsible citizens who care about the community we live in. We put a lot of emphasis on leadership training and how to work in groups. The skills learned are applicable to regular life.”
