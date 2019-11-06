I heeded the message to “come taste the fusion.”
Now I want more.
The other tagline for Tito’s Burritos — yet another example of Colorado Springs’ surprising, vibrant food truck scene — is “Persia-Rican Cuisine,” a nod to the grub’s many influences: Puerto Rican, Mexican, Iranian. Good luck handling the Empa-Nacho! ($9.25) on your own. It’s a mound of specialty nachos smothered in gooey queso, served with two empanadas packed with seasoned beef.
Check the truck’s Facebook page for locations.
Seth Boster, The Gazette