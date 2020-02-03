It might sound peculiar, but the Not Our First Goat Rodeo concert features some musical powerhouses.
World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, fiddle player Stuart Duncan, bass player Edgar Meyer and mandolin player Chris Thile will reunite for the first time in almost a decade on Aug. 15 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village near Denver. Singer-songwriter Aoife O’Donovan will also add her voice to the mix.
Tickets are $39.50 to $249.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.
"The Goat Rodeo Sessions" is a 2011 album by the four string players that also featured Donovan and won two Grammy Awards in 2013, including folk album. The group is reuniting in support of a new part-blues, part-bluegrass and part-Bach album set for a spring release.