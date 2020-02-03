Yo-Yo Ma

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma (pictured), fiddle player Stuart Duncan, bass player Edgar Meyer, mandolin player Chris Thile and vocalist Aoife O’Donovan will perform Aug. 15 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village near Denver. Steven Senne, Associated Press

It might sound peculiar, but the Not Our First Goat Rodeo concert features some musical powerhouses.

World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, fiddle player Stuart Duncan, bass player Edgar Meyer and mandolin player Chris Thile will reunite for the first time in almost a decade on Aug. 15 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village near Denver. Singer-songwriter Aoife O’Donovan will also add her voice to the mix.

Tickets are $39.50 to $249.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.

"The Goat Rodeo Sessions" is a 2011 album by the four string players that also featured Donovan and won two Grammy Awards in 2013, including folk album. The group is reuniting in support of a new part-blues, part-bluegrass and part-Bach album set for a spring release.

