It’s not a bad time to be a ’90s country band.
Just ask Restless Heart, whose major hits landed in the late 1980s and 1990s.
In the era of #throwbackThursday, Restless Heart is staying just as busy as ever, according to the band’s vocalist/keyboardist Dave Innis.
“There has been a resurgence of ‘90s country,” Innis said. “It’s popular again. We are enjoying being right in the middle of that.”
Thirty-five years after getting together, the same five guys still make up Restless Heart. They played more than 70 shows this year and performed eight times on Nashville’s most revered stage, the Grand Ole Opry. They also played gigs such as the Good Ol’ Days Festival in Fort Scott, Kan.
And one date in Colorado Springs is not enough. Restless Heart will play three back-to-back Christmas concerts this weekend at Boot Barn Hall.
Nostalgia, it appears, is on their side.
“The people that were young in the ‘90s, they remember that music,” Innis said. “Music helps you mark the cornerstones of your life. You remember the song that got you through a tough time or marks a celebration. Music is able to bring those memories back.”
Innis knows from fans that Restless Heart’s hits, including “Fast Movin’ Train,” “When She Cries” and “Bluest Eyes in Texas,” hold memories.
Some of the sweetest stories are tied to “I’ll Still be Loving You,” which the band released in 1986.
“This is a song that I can’t tell you how many people have come up after a show and said that’s the first song they danced to when we got married or something like that,” Innis said. “That’s really special to hear and to know that our songs have meant so much to so many people over the years.”
You can feel the love in the lyrics. Here’s a snippet: “Never before did I know/How loving someone could be/Now I can see, you and me/For a lifetime.”
The song has been popular for a lifetime. Innis has a theory on why.
“The message of the song is beautiful and timeless,” Innis said. “It’s stated simply and very poetically.”
Their fan base goes beyond folks who are Innis’ age. He’s 60.
“Our fans are bringing their kids and they’re bringing their kids,” Innis said. “And they’re singing our songs back to us.”
The trio of performances at Boot Barn Hall will mark a sort of homecoming for Innis.
He lived in Colorado Springs for 10 years, from 1999 to 2009. His parents lived in Woodland Park and his kids went to Cheyenne Mountain High School.
“I loved my time living here,” he said, noting he typically skied at least 30 days per year.
His location wasn’t the easiest for touring, though.
“It was difficult,” he said. “I spent a lot of time flying back and forth.”
That’s why, in 2009, he moved back to Nashville, where he first crossed paths with his bandmates.
When Restless Heart formed, they didn’t wait around to start making music. They made a record and then pitched it to labels.
“All of us singing together, it really had a sound we thought was something that was unique. It certainly was interesting to us,” Innis said. “We thought other people would like it.”
And they did.
How, though, have they stayed together so long?
“To be honest,” Innis said. “I don’t have a clue.”
The music has been the glue.
“It’s really fun what we do, all of us harmonizing,” Innis said. “There’s a magical chemistry that happens on stage. That has kept us doing it.”
He admitted they’ve have had ups and downs.
“The older we’ve gotten, we’ve learned to stay off of each other’s nerves,” Innis said.
Restless Heart’s most recent album — “A Restless Heart Christmas” — came out in 2013 and the band has played holiday-themed shows each year since then. The album features classics such as “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Silent Night” as well as originals like “Season of Harmony.”
Even though it’s been a few years, fans shouldn’t count out new music coming from Restless Heart.
“We’re at that age where we all have studios in our houses,” Innis said. “We’re always working on new ideas. So you never know.”