The wrestling stars of WWE's "Saturday Night's Main Event" will rumble at Broadmoor World Arena late this summer.

Riddle and Seth "Freakin" Rollins will go head to head in the ring Sept. 10, along with Theory and U.S. champion Bobby Lashley, and WWE Raw women's champions Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.

Tickets are $19 to $109 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to axs.com or broadmoorworldarena.com.

WWE first produced "Saturday Night's Main Event," a professional wrestling TV show, in 1985. It was canceled in 1991, but brought back periodically. Earlier this year, WWE reintroduced the event.

