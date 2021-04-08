The world-renowned Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli is coming to Colorado.
Bocelli recently announced dates for his "Believe" tour, which includes a stop on Oct. 31 at the Ball Arena in Denver.
The 21-city U.S. tour follows Bocelli's release of his "Believe," an album with his versions of "Hallelujah" as well as a duet of "Amazing Grace" with Alison Krauss. Over his 20 years of performing, Bocelli has released 17 albums and taken the stage at major international events such as the Olympic Games and the World Cup.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 3 at ballarena.com or ticketmaster.com. A pre-sale starts April 28.