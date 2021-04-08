FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2014 file photo, Andrea Bocelli performs in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. Bocelli, Colombian pop singer Juanes and the Philadelphia Orchestra are among the musical acts organizers say will perform for Pope Francis during his visits to the city this fall. World Meeting of Families organizers say Tuesday, June 23, 2015, the singers and symphony orchestra will appear at the Festival of Families celebration Sept. 26 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in downtown Philadelphia. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)