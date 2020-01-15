darkhorse.jpg

World Famous Dark Horse Bar and Grill. darkhorsebar.com

It’s no secret the Dark Horse Bar and Grill makes an excellent no-frills burger. Inside the dark and divey Boulder restaurant, a framed USA Today article lists Dark Horse as one of “10 great places to eat a burger worth of paradise.” It calls itself “world famous” on its website. One bite into a burger there and you’ll believe the hype. It tastes even better after a hike at Chautauqua Park.

More local dining and drink news.

The California burger that beats In-N-Out

Tags

Load comments