Watch some world-class eaters pig out on The Steel City’s famous Pueblo Sloppers during the Colorado State Fair at the World Slopper-Eating Championship at 1 p.m. Saturday. The competition will air live at coloradostatefair.com.
“The sloppers will be made by Giodone’s Italian Bar & Grill, a Pueblo institution and the first restaurant to bring the slopper to the state fair 30 years ago,” said Adriana Ball of Shea Communications. “I estimate 200 sloppers will be made for the group contestants.”
And for what? A trophy and bragging rights — if eating more than 28.25 sloppers in eight minutes is something you’d be proud to boast about.
Last year, the first for the championship, Darron Breeden, the fourth-ranked competitive eater in the world, set that mark to take home the prize. This year, the contest has caught the eye of Joey Chestnut, the top-ranked competitive eater in the world who will take on Breeden for the title. There will be three or four other competitors, none of which is local.
“The roster is fully made up of professional Major League Eating-ranked competitive eaters,” Ball said.