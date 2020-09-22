Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera are coming to Denver.
The traveling exhibit "Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection" will land at Denver Art Museum next month. It will feature more than 20 of Kahlo's paintings and drawings, including her 1943 self-portrait painting "Diego on My Mind."
The show will run Oct. 25 to Jan. 24.
Tickets start at $26 and $20 for members. Ages 6-18 are $5 and ages 5 and younger are free. Tickets will go on sale to the public in two blocks. The first block of tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Oct. 12 for patrons to visit the exhibit from Oct. 25 to Nov. 30. The second block will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 23 to see the exhibit from Dec. 1 to Jan. 24. Call 720-913-0130 or go online to denverartmuseum.org.
Masks and physical distancing will be required.
The exhibit will focus on post-Mexican Revolution works and feature more than 150 pieces by Kahlo, her husband Rivera, Lola and Manuel Álvarez Bravo, Gunther Gerzso, María Izquierdo and Carlos Mérida.