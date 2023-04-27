Ever gotten a song stuck in your head after playing your favorite video game? Well, now is your chance to hear it live.

The Woodland Park Wind Symphony will perform “World of Windcraft,” a concert featuring music from popular video games, this Sunday at the Ute Pass Cultural Center.

The symphony will play a selection of songs from games such as Halo, World of Warcraft, Journey and Shifters.

The symphony started the video game-based concert series about six years ago, said Bev Harms, who serves on the symphony board and plays the bass clarinet.

“The main focus was kind of an outreach to younger audiences,” she said. “Kids play video games, but they hear that kind of computer-generated sound, and so this way they can see French horns hear bass, clarinets, bassoons, trumpets, all kinds of percussion, you know, to go with the games that they play.”

The concert will also have a visual element, with clips of the games projected behind the symphony during the performance.

“I had no idea of what the music was like when I started playing it,” she said.

“It’s beautiful. It’s really powerful and has all kinds of rhythms and textures. I was just amazed at how much I liked the music.”

Perhaps the most fun part of the show is the costume contest. While everyone is encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero or video game character, there will be a costume contest for kids, with one contest for kids 8 and under and another for those 9-14.

“It’s just been a hoot; it’s just really fun,” Harms said.

There are two performances on Sunday, one at 4 p.m. and another at 6:30 p.m., but doors open one hour before start for the costume contest.

To register for the costume contest, visit www.woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.

“It’s so interesting. A lot of people have never heard it live, if you don’t play the game you might not even know what it is, but it is really gorgeous,” Harms said.