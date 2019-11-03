Before any jokes were told at Clam Corp’s debut show, there was no hiding what hosts Alyssa Townsend and Melody Klema were there to say.

Hanging above the stage at Gold Camp Brewery were rows of hand-painted women’s underwear. On the brewery’s outdoor window was a temporary mural of a mostly naked mermaid floating above an open clam.

Townsend and Klema handed out stickers with the duo’s official logo— a microphone resting on a purple clam — and told audience members they’d later be giving out stickers adorned with their secret logo. (Hint: just like the mural outside, the sticker also illustrates part of the female body).

Along with the hosts, the showcase featured exclusively female comedians. Oh, and they brought out a “token male comic.” He wore a dress. A sketch performed by Townsend and Klema was set on a hot air balloon, which the duo named The Tampax Pearl and called “the world’s first female empowered hot air balloon.”

In case it wasn’t obvious, Townsend and Klema formed Clam Corp to make a statement.

In the Pikes Peak region and beyond, they want to make room — and not just a little bit of room — for what they call “female-powered comedy.” They plan to host Clam Corp shows every other month and produce videos in between.

“It’s not necessarily that I’m fighting for equality,” Klema said. “I’m fighting for a spot for female comedy. ”

“Right now,” Townsend said, “we’re positioned as a novelty.” And she wants to change that.

“The whole thing is comedy is still so much a field that I feel like women are stigmatized in,” she said. “Women are funny, man.”

A bigger cause

Klema and Townsend have performed comedy here for several years. They’ve heard in subtle ways and in-your-face ways that their comedy isn’t as valued as that of their male counterparts.

“You rarely see a show that has more than one woman on the lineup,” Klema said. “You’ll see one and that’s it.”

Collectively, they’ve been told things like, “The only way you got this show is because you’re a lady.” And, “We already booked one female. So sorry.” And, “You’ll always be an opener.”

They’ve seen newer comedians, who are men, get more chances. They’ve been hit on by fellow comedians, audience members and producers.

“When they realize you’re not there to sleep with them, you don’t get talked to as much,” Townsend.

It’s a problem trickling up to top comedians, such as Tina Fey.

In 2015, she told Town and Country: “(While Amy Poehler and I were doing press for ‘Sisters,’) every single interviewer asked, ‘Isn’t this an amazing time for women in comedy?’ People really wanted us to be openly grateful—’Thank you so much!’—and we were like, ‘No, it’s a terrible time. If you were to really look at it, the boys are still getting more money for a lot of garbage, while the ladies are hustling and doing amazing work for less.’”

Some of that is why Klema nearly four years ago started producing her own shows, so she wouldn’t have to wait around to be booked.

She also started Comedy Springs, a Facebook page where she lists area open-mic nights and shows. She and Townsend, who have jobs outside of comedy, perform weekly at area venues. And they spend much of their spare time writing new material.

“If you love comedy, you got to really love it,” Townsend said. “Love it good and tender. Don’t expect to write a five-minute special and then make it to Comedy Central.”

Each woman describes the other as a hustler.

And they’re applying the hustle to Clam Corp.

“We’re not sensitive flowers,” Townsend said. “We’re out here hustling, making (stuff) happen. Without us, the scene wouldn’t be what it is.”

A few months back, Townsend got the idea to take that further. She asked Klema to breakfast to get advice about comedy.

“I was low key trying to get her to join forces with me,” Townsend said. “I felt like having two determined funny females come together … the world is our oyster.

“Or our clam,” she says. “If you will.”

Klema was up for it. She instantly got out a notebook to make a list of to-dos.

“She’s brought new life to me as a comedian,” Klema said. “With this, it’s not just another show. It’s more exciting and meaningful.”

Her mission?

“We’re trying to dispel the rumor that women aren’t funny,” Klema said. “I think that’s my biggest role in this. I don’t want people to keep saying that. It’s archaic and it’s stupid.”

At each showcase, they aim to book female comics from around the state as well as put a spotlight on female businesses and artists.

“It feels like it’s a bigger cause,” Townsend said.

Two parts of one shell

Both women have been hooked on telling jokes since their first open-mic nights. And even before then.

Townsend had never done comedy before she moved here from Chicago in 2014. But she says her personality — built on sarcasm and boldness — prepared her for the stage.

“All of my life, I’ve been the type of person that meets someone for the first time and I’m like, ‘Are you happy in your life and your relationship?’” she said. “I just go there with people. I’m not afraid to ask uncomfortable questions. If you’re going to be that way, you got to say something interesting.”

Klema, who grew up in Windsor, has always loved to make people laugh.

A grade-school boyfriend gave her a tagline to go with the first three letters of her first name: “Makes everyone laugh.”

“I wasn’t cool ever,” Klema said. “Once I became a comedian and producer, I wanted to tell high school Mel, ‘You will feel cool one day.’”

In her comedy, she tells a lot of puns and stories that crescendo to a punchline.

“It helps being a cute girl and then saying vulgar things,” Klema said. “I stand up there and people are like, ‘What’s this librarian going to say?’ And then I say things they don’t expect.”

Together, they call each other two parts of one shell. And they’re hoping to make a splash in the local comedy scene.

“I’m obsessed with this town and the potential of it,” Townsend said. “We just want to say, ‘women exist’ and let female comedy take the lead for the second.”

Klema wants to make it clear that Clam Corp isn’t about bashing men.

“A lot of people have never seen four female comedians at one show,” she said. “If they see that and realize each comic is doing something different, it might change their perspective.”

Ultimately, they hope people attend Clam Corp shows and laugh a lot. And maybe one day it wouldn’t matter, man or woman, who’s on stage.