As a famous football player once said, “sports and music are the two most entertaining things in the world.”
Those two worlds had their own reactions to recent news about that football player, Russell Wilson, saying “see ya” to the Seattle Seahawks and “hello” to the Denver Broncos.
The sports world had plenty to posit about the star quarterback’s big trade.
So did the music world.
“Wow,” wrote one Twitter user. “Denver just traded for Ciara’s husband.”
Fans of Ciara, a longtime hitmaker who has been married to Wilson since 2016, wanted to know one thing: What does this mean for the pop star?
Social media came to one conclusion, as some called Ciara “the new queen of Denver.”
In one of her Instagram posts that made no mention of the trade, many comments were about the trade, saying, “Let’s go Broncos!” and “Welcome to Denver. We ‘bout to level up!”
Wilson has addressed the move, saying, “Seattle, I love you. Forever grateful.” There’s been no word from Ciara about if she’s happy or sad about the trade or in what capacity she’ll be embracing life in Colorado.
Given her marriage to Wilson and the family they share, which looks fairytale-esque on social media, the odds are good that we’ll be seeing plenty of Ciara in the Centennial State.
So we can at least wonder, what would it be like? What would it mean, if anything, for Denver’s music scene? Why should we care?
Just like the sports guys do, let’s break it down.
We care because Ciara is a big deal in the entertainment industry. She stepped on the scene in 2004 with hits such as “1, 2 Step” featuring Missy Elliot. The Grammy-winning singer has released seven full-length albums and made millions from music sales.
To her 31 million followers on Instagram, Ciara shares glimpses into her high-profile life of fashion, business, music and motherhood. This is the kind of celebrity that draws attention wherever she goes.
And if she goes to Denver? It would mean more than attention, as we can gather from what we know about Ciara’s life in Seattle.
Since living at least part of the year in Seattle since 2016, Ciara has appeared to form a connection there. She once performed a benefit concert with the Seattle symphony. Wilson became known for his weekly visits to Seattle Children’s Hospital and Ciara joined him in serving the community. They run the Why Not You Foundation, which helped fund a free charter school in Seattle. The couple could lay down those sort of roots here, too.
We also know that Ciara attended Seahawks games. She shared videos of her dancing after a Seahawks win. She once wore a sparkly Seahawks-inspired outfit to the Met Gala. Maybe she’ll make a new fashion trend out of Broncos jerseys.
Maybe Ciara will make a habit of attending Broncos games. Maybe there will be Ciara concerts or sightings of Ciara at Denver restaurants or events or concerts. It’s happened before. In 2015, Ciara and Wilson made headlines when Taylor Swift brought the couple on stage during her “1989” tour stop in Seattle.
More Ciara could put Denver more on the map as a musical city and destination. Need a reason to think Denver is cool? You might run into Ciara!
Only time will tell, but I’m rooting for this Ciara and Colorado pairing. And my prediction might be on point.
In a GQ article calling Ciara and Wilson the “perfect couple,” they shared a rule for their relationship: They don’t go more than 10 days without seeing each other. During the season, that could mean a lot of days in Denver.
The article also shared that the couple has houses in Seattle, Los Angeles, San Diego and Mexico.
Why not one more house in Colorado?