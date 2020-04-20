When hair salons shut down in Arizona, one of Hannah O’Brien’s clients was suddenly left scrambling. So she reached out with a message of despair.
If she booked a cheap flight to Colorado Springs, would O’Brien do her hair?
Turns out, hair salons already were closed here too. But the exchange confirmed something for the longtime stylist: People will go to great lengths to keep their hair in place.
“For a lot of people, your hair is your identity,” O’Brien said. “Some people won’t go out of the house if their hair isn’t styled.”
That worry never goes away, even in the middle of a pandemic.
With salons and barbershops closed though, what’s one to do? Grab some scissors and a mirror? Dye it purple? Go natural?
Anything goes, according to Colorado Springs residents getting into the hairy game of self-styling or, in Kelly McPherson’s case, giving that role to a spouse.
She tells the story this way: “I bought a box of dye, asked my husband to dye my hair, he had a beer, and then totally bleached my hair. I got what I paid for.”
There are other options, with the easy solution being to let your hair do whatever it’s gonna do.
“A lot of my clients are saying they’ll just rock the hobo look,” Melissa Rose, a hair stylist and manager at Locals Barbershop, said. “But they want to be first on the list when we’re back open.”
As far as some home haircuts go, Rose suggests “what I’ve seen hasn’t gone well.”
“It solidifies a need for us in the world, that’s for sure,” Rose said.
No matter your hairstyle, it seems stress can grow easily.
Just consider the videos and photos women have sent O’Brien about “how horrible their hair looks.” And the memes, such as “In eight weeks, 88% of blondes will disappear from the Earth” and “We are about three weeks away from knowing everyone’s true hair color.”
Not everyone’s laughing, however.
“It’s devastating for a lot of them,” O’Brien said. “They’re used to it looking a certain way. It represents how they feel about themselves.”
And when their hair is messy, life can feel messy.
O’Brien is trying to help. She shipped root touch-up kits to some of her clients. She’s also been offering tips via FaceTime to women trying to trim their husbands’ hair.
Meagan Bennette has become an impromptu barber for her husband and son.
“That’s a new thing I had never done,” she said.
Bennette turned to how-to videos on Pinterest and YouTube for help.
As Jenny Bealis-Schell says, “This is a really bad time to have a pixie cut.”
She’s taken a “few stabs” at trimming her own hairdo. She’s also had “lots of hat days.”
Hat days aren’t as much of an option for Megan Hiler, a reporter at KKTV. She’s been getting home haircuts from friend and fellow reporter Olivia DaRocha.
When DaRocha initially offered, Hiler thought, “Well, what other option do I have?”
Recently, Hiler returned the favor and helped dye DaRocha’s hair.
“It’s a crazy time right now,” Hiler said. “In 10 years, I’m not going to care if I went on TV and my roots looked really bad.”
When Hiler shared a photo of her curly new hairdo on Twitter, she was all smiles.
“It sucks right now,” she said. “But hopefully we can all have perfect hair soon.”
And, compared with some of her colleagues, Hiler says she has it easy.
“The people you don’t think about are the boys,” she said. “Their hair grows so fast. You can tell when they need a haircut.”
Stylists such as O’Brien can’t wait to fill that need again. Like so many others, she’s been left without a job in recent weeks. But she’s noticing “something beautiful” from many of her clients.
“Although they may have 3 or 4 inches of roots when they come back, they are waiting for us and they (will come back),” she said. “They are remaining loyal to not only their hair, but to us.”
After all, everyone has good and bad hair days.
“Right now,” O’Brien said, “we’re enduring the suck together.”