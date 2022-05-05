After hundreds of concerts throughout Southern Colorado, the Veronika String Quartet will say goodbye. And fittingly, they'll go out on a strong female note. Their final season, titled "Muse, She, the Empowering," features works written by, dedicated to and inspired by women: "VSQ has been founded as an all-women group; it has been run by women for over 30 years; women are the majority of our audience," reads a press release. The group's last performances are Friday at Ascension Episcopal Church in Pueblo, and Saturday at Colorado College's Packard Hall.