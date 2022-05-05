It can take time to wrap our minds around things that are more than one thing.
Like the seemingly straight-laced co-worker who plays in a rock band on the weekends. Or the Taylor Swift fan who also likes going to rock shows.
Or, like when Epiphany opened in November. The downtown Colorado Springs spot was introduced with some words like “Latin-American fusion” and “tip free” and “coffee” and “cocktails.”
Epiphany’s website describes it as a coffee shop and also a restaurant for lunch and dinner. It’s also a bar. It’s not just a morning spot or a late-night spot. It’s both. Also, the second-floor establishment is only accessible via an elevator or stairs.
“That’s a lot going on,” you might be thinking. Me, too. With so much going on, you might’ve, like me, overlooked another word in Epiphany’s greeting to town: venue.
Early on, live music was part of the Epiphany plan.
“The folks developing it hoped they would find someone with a vision for the upstairs,” Russ Ware, a co-owner, said. “That’s where I came in.”
The upstairs of the building, 32 St. Tejon St., came with a stage and dance floor on a lower level than the bar area. The setup was left over from the space’s days as 32 Bleu, which opened in 2002 and hosted acts such as Gavin DeGraw, Maroon 5 and Modest Mouse. When Thirsty Parrot took over, the stage stayed but didn’t host as many well-known acts.
Ware wanted to bring live music back to the space. He has experience booking music at The Wild Goose Meeting House, where he also is an owner.
“Here we are,” he said. “Revitalizing this stage.”
Epiphany began with shows on Friday and Saturday nights, mostly featuring local jazz musicians.
“The live music crowds from the get-go have been fantastic,” Ware said. “We’ve been filling up the space.”
On most Fridays and Saturdays, with live music playing, Epiphany is at full capacity.
“We thought, well, if we’re maxing out,” Ware said, “we should branch out.”
So they added live music Thursdays, with a $5 cover that goes to the musicians. They added live music for Sunday brunches. Starting Wednesdays this month, Epiphany will host “Bandingo,” a music-themed bingo and trivia event.
If you’re counting, this means that Epiphany is hosting music events four days out of the week. This adds to other options for live music downtown, such as CO.A.T.I, Poor Richard’s, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and The Wild Goose Meeting House.
Like those other places, Epiphany isn’t just one thing. But if your thing is live music, Epiphany has plenty of that, and plenty more, on its menu.
“When you’re sitting there at the cocktail bar and a band is playing, there’s something very charming about it,” Ware said.