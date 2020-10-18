Editor's note: Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.
November: Skate in the Park — A fun time on the ice, Acacia Park, Colorado Springs; downtowncs.com/event/skate-in-the-park
Nov. 17-Jan. 3: Blossoms of Light — A twinkling winter wonderland, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver; botanicgardens.org/events/special-events
Nov. 19-Dec. 31: Santa Express Train and Holiday Rides — Royal Gorge Route Railroad, Cañon City; 276-4000, santaexpresstrain.com
Nov. 20-Dec. 25: "Le Petit" L'Espirit de Noël Holiday Virtual Home Tour — To benefit Central City Opera; centralcityopera.org/lesprit
Nov. 20-Jan. 2: The Polar Express Train Ride — Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, Durango; durangotrain.com
Nov. 22: Switch on the Holidays — 5 p.m., 1300 block of Pearl Street, Boulder; tinyurl.com/y5nzwqgg
Nov. 27: The Grand Illumination — Live entertainment, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and lighting of Christmas tree, 5-7 p.m., Union Station, Denver; tinyurl.com/y2v7q9r2
Nov. 27-29: Victorian Christmas Tours — 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Miramont Castle, 9 Capitol Hill, Manitou Springs, $10-$14, reservations required; miramontcastle.org/november
Nov. 27-29: Victorian Christmas Tea — 10:30 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., Miramont Castle, Queen's Parlour Tea Room, 9 Capitol Hill, Manitou Springs, $27.50-$42.50, reservations required; miramontcastle.org/november
Nov. 27-Jan. 3: Trail of Lights — Winding path glistening with lights, Denver Botanic Gardens, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton; botanicgardens.org/events/special-events
Nov. 28-Dec. 19: St. Nick on the Bricks — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Boulder Visitor Center, 1303 Pearl St., Boulder; tinyurl.com/y3vddwln
Dec. 4-5: 9NEWS Parade of Lights — Downtown Denver; downtowndenver.com/9news-parade-of-lights
Dec. 4-6: Fire Festival — Music, outdoor fire sculpture garden and more, Telluride; events.tellurideskiresort.com
Dec. 4-Jan. 1: Electric Safari — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 4-6, Dec. 11-23, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, with last admission at 7:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Colorado Springs, tickets required; cmzoo.org/events
Dec. 5: Christmas Stroll — Carolers, holiday fund and more, 5-8 p.m., Old Colorado City; shopoldcoloradocity.com
Dec. 5: Festival of Lights Parade — 5:50 p.m. downtown Colorado Springs; coloradospringsfestivaloflights.com
Dec. 5: Tree Lighting — 5 p.m., Limbach Park, Front Street, Monument. Donations of canned food to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares and toys or gifts to benefit Santa on Patrol being accepted; tinyurl.com/y9mkfpyv
Dec. 5: Lights of December Parade — 6 p.m., starts at 15th and Walnut streets, Boulder; tinyurl.com/y6ebne7t
Dec. 5: 1940s White Christmas Ball — Doors open at 3:30 p.m., Hyatt Regency Downtown Convention Center, Denver, tickets required; 1940sball.org
Dec. 5: Tree Lighting — Limbach Park, Front Street, Monument; townofmonument.org/416/monument-tree-lighting
Dec. 5: Lighting of Breckenridge and Race of the Santas — Breckenridge; gobreck.com/by-season/winter-spring
Dec. 9: Electric Moonlight — For adults only, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Road, Colorado Springs, tickets required; cmzoo.org/events
Dec. 9-11: Ullr Fest — Horned skiing Vikings, bonfire and more, Breckenridge; gobreck.com/by-season/winter-spring
Dec. 11-13: Winterfest — Ice skating, marketplace and more, Carpenter Park Fields, Thornton; tinyurl.com/y6qsq3js
Dec. 12: Freezie Fest — Scavenger hunt, train rides and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pearl Street Mall and beyond, Boulder; tinyurl.com/y5uo9m3b
Dec. 12: Parade of Lights — 5:30 p.m., starting at Beulah School, Beulah; beulahvalleyartscouncil.org/yearly-events.html
Dec. 12: Winter Ball — Crowning of winter king and queen, live music and more, 8-11 p.m., Eck's Saloon, Lakewood, $15-$25, tickets required; tinyurl.com/yyzqgknw
Dec. 13: Yule Log Festival — 1 p.m., Pueblo Mountain Park Pavilion, Beulah; beulahvalleyartscouncil.org/yearly-events.html
Dec. 19-31: 12 Days of Aspen — Holiday activities, treats and Santa, Aspen; tinyurl.com/y3dnr2me
Jan. 14-17: Wintersköl Celebration — Toast to winter with concerts, mountain activities, torchlight descent and more, Aspen; aspenchamber.org/events/winterskol
Jan. 16-17: Winter Festival — Beer samples, food vendors, live music and more, Estes Park; estesparkeventscomplex.com/winter-festival
Jan. 16-17: Big Mountain Betty Fest Weekend — For experienced female skiers and riders, high intermediate and above with two guided days of skiing and one heli drop, Silverton Mountain; silvertonmountain.com/experience/events
Jan. 16-20: Winter Soul Fest — Ski parties, music and more, The Village at Breckenridge, tickets required; tinyurl.com/y4kpb95u
Jan. 21-24: Ice Festival — Presentations by climbers, music, food and more, Ouray; ourayicepark.com/ouray-ice-festival
Jan. 22-24: Winterfest — San Juan River's Penguin Plunge, downhill sled race and more, Pagosa Springs; pagosachamber.com/winterfest
Jan. 23: Winter Brew Fest — Music, vendors and more, Mile High Station, Denver; denverbrewfest.com
Jan. 28-31: X Games Aspen — Action sports and music festival, Buttermilk Mountain, Aspen; aspensnowmass.com
Jan. 29-31: UllrGrass — Music, beer fest, vendors and more, Golden; ullrgrass.com
Jan. 29-31: Rio Frio Ice Fest — Scavenger hunts, snowman-building contests, fire-and-ice party and more, Alamosa; riofrioice.com
Jan. 29-Feb. 7: Viewing of Snow Sculptures — Temporary snow art installations placed throughout the Breckenridge community; tinyurl.com/y5lnuvrv
Feb. 3-4: Winter Carnival — Snow sculpting, ski jumping, slalom and more, Steamboat Springs; sswsc.org/events/winter-carnival
Feb. 6: Wine and Chocolate Festival — Estes Park; estesparkeventscomplex.com/town-events
Feb. 12-14: Midwinter Bluegrass Festival — Northglenn Ramada Plaza, Denver; midwinterbluegrass.com
Feb. 19-21: WinterWonderGrass — Music, brews, local foods and more, Steamboat Springs; winterwondergrass.com/steamboat
March 6: Whiskey Warm Up — A winter tradition of warming up from the inside out, Estes Park; estesparkeventscomplex.com/town-events
March 6-7: Ski Joring Festival — Horse and rider will pull a skier at a fast pace through a course that has gates, jumps and rings, Leadville; leadvilleskijoring.us
March 28: Clauson Classic — Hike as many Tiger Claws as you can, and you will get a prize at the end of the day, Silverton; silvertonmountain.com/experience/events