The Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, 3320 Mesa Road, showcased Kelley McCann, chef de cuisine, at a June wine dinner. A relative newcomer to the club, McCann hails from Baton Rouge, La. His culinary career has included positions at Louisiana upscale restaurants such as Galatoire’s Bistro and Kalurah Street Grill. He also was a chef at the Augusta National Golf Club. He moved to Colorado Springs in 2020 for a position at The Broadmoor.
McCann’s culinary talent was on display with an amazing menu to pair with Stags’ Leap Winery, one of California’s earliest wine estates. McCann will be transitioning from the kitchen at Kissing Camels Golf Course to the main resort club kitchen. Nonmembers are welcome to make reservations to dine in the Grand View dining room. Visit facebook.com/GardenoftheGodsResortandClub.
Castle Rock happenings
• Castle Rock WineFest, by the Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce, will be at Bison Park, 1390 Clear Sky Way, Castle Rock, 2 to 8 p.m. July 16. Enjoy food trucks (not included in ticket entrance price), live music, artisan vendors and more than 150 wines from about 30 Colorado wineries. Ticket options includes complimentary glass and wine tote: $55 (general admission before July 11 when price increases to $65); $75 for earlier entry (one hour before general admission); $18 for designated drivers; $2,250 for reserved cabana lounge, which includes eight WineFest tickets, early entry, two bottles of wine, charcuterie board, and unlimited water and pop. Visit castlerockwinefest.com.
• Taste of Douglas County by Mike Boyle, host of “Mike Boyle Restaurant Show,” will be at 500 Fairgrounds Dr.ive, Castle Rock, 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18. There will be a number of Douglas County eateries from which to sample, like Viewhouse, John Holly’s Asian Bistro, Granelli’s Pizzeria and Crave Real Burgers. Visit tasteofdouglascounty.com for a complete list. Tickets on sale Aug. 1 at Pegasus Restaurant, 313 Jerry St., Castle Rock, or call 303-688-6746. Cost is $10 in advance or $20 at the door.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.