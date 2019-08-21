If you think you've spotted a celebrity in town over the weekend, you might be right.
Colorado Springs Comic Con runs Friday through Sunday and a veritable potpourri of celebrity guests will be in town, led by none other than Captain Kirk himself. William Shatner ("Star Trek," "TJ Hooker") makes his first appearance at the con and he's sure to draw a substantial crowd.
Other notable guests include Robert Englund ("A Nightmare on Elm Street"), Robert Patrick ("Terminator 2," "The X-Files"), professional wrestler Kevin Nash and three different actors from "The Walking Dead." Kevin Sorbo ("Hercules"), Lance Henrikson ("Aliens") and Emma Dumont ("The Gifted") add to a deep celebrity lineup.
Now in its fourth year, Colorado Springs Comic Con continues to evolve and has quickly become the local pop culture event of the year. The inaugural Colorado Springs con had more than 10,000 attendees, that number doubled the following year. The event has grown in size ever since, necessitating a move to the Chapel Hills Mall Event Center last year.
Of course there's more to Colorado Springs Comic Con than getting your picture taken with a celebrity. There will be plenty of vendors, artists, cosplayers, gaming and food to enjoy. You can also participate in costume contests, geek speed dating and even get a tattoo. There's no shortage of things to do at the con.
If you want to let loose after the con ends Saturday, you can buy tickets to an off-site after-party hosted by DJ Tre and featuring games and dancing.