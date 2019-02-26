Don your Vulcan ears, get your tricorder ready and set your phaser to stun: William Shatner is coming to Colorado Springs this summer.
Colorado Springs Comic Con announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that the Canadian actor, singer, novelist and producer will be at the fourth annual event held in August. According to the con website, Shatner will be available for signings and photo ops on the Saturday and Sunday of the event. He’ll also be participating in a panel.
Aside from his iconic “Star Trek” role as Captain James T. Kirk, Shatner is known as Denny Crane from “The Practice” and “Boston Legal.” He’s also recognized for his work as a police sergeant in the cop drama “TJ Hooker” and is a pitchman for a variety of companies. Shatner’s debut album, “Transformed Man,” is part of pop culture lore and contains poetry as well as covers of popular songs from the 1960s.
Shatner joins previously announced Colorado Springs Comic Con guests Lance Henriksen (“Aliens”), Brent Spiner (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”), Bam Margera (“Jackass”) and comic book artist Kevin Eastman (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”).
Colorado Springs Comic Con runs Aug. 23 to 25. For information on tickets and to purchase a photo with your favorite celebrity guest, visit cscomiccon.com.