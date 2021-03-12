Like many people who grew up in the 1970s and ’80s, I played video games as a kid. A lot of them.
Pac-Man, Space Invaders and Donkey Kong were the arcade games of the day. When my family got an Atari 2600 for Christmas (a “family” gift that I wouldn’t let anyone else touch), my passion for gaming moved into the living room. Combat, Missile Command, Defender and, yes, even the horrible E.T. game were titles I dove into. But as I grew up, my priorities changed.
In middle and high school, I didn’t really have time for gaming. Thanks to my younger brother, I kept up with what systems and titles were popular, but it just wasn’t my world anymore. I thought I had outgrown video games. Until I was in college and my passion returned.
In college, a fraternity brother named Murph had a Super Nintendo (SNES) in his room. The entire house would have NHL ’94 and Madden ’94 tournaments, and they were an absolute blast. Suddenly all the fun and excitement I had as a kid was back. I eventually bought my own SNES and haven’t looked back. That was almost 30 years ago, and I’ve recently turned 50.
Now don’t be fooled. I don’t fall into those ridiculous gamer stereotypes that have become a lame punchline. I don’t live in my mom’s basement drinking Mountain Dew and eating Funyons. Although both Mountain Dew and Funyons are delicious. Many of the traditional stereotypes about gamers are completely unfounded. In fact, the typical video game player might not be who you think.
According to a 2020 report by the Entertainment Software Association, 35-44 is the average age of a person who plays video games. Gaming is popular with people of all ages, with 64% of adults 18 and older identifying themselves as gamers — that’s 163 million people. Among all players, 41% are female, and an increasing number are seniors.
Although my younger brother has become a more casual game player, most of my friends still play either on PC, PlayStation, Xbox or a smartphone. In my world, knowing another gamer is pretty common. Not that it would stop me if no one else I knew played video games. There’s an enjoyment from it that I can’t receive from any other medium.
What can you get from gaming that you can’t from movies, music, comic books or TV?
There are three simple things that set it apart.
Achievement unlocked: It’s rewarding playing games. When a person playing a game pulls off a cool move or saves the day, there’s a sense of accomplishment.
It’s a social experience: If you want it to be, gaming is easily one the most social pop culture experiences you can have. To be sure, table top games can be fun, but only in a video game can I play with someone else across the globe and have a shared experience at the exact same time. Gaming with my brother and son, who both live in Denver, is a great way for us to stay connected.
You drive the action: Most forms of entertainment are passive experiences; you’re an observer. In a video game, you are the protagonist (or antagonist depending on the game). You drive the story, you jump from the helicopter, you avoid bullets and explosions, YOU are the hero. Sometimes in a game you’re taking on the role of a character, but other times, like in sports games, you can be who you actually are in real life. Playing Madden is the only way I’ll throw a touchdown for the Broncos.
Recently I was playing through Just Cause 3, one of my all-time favorite games. I’m soaring through the air with my jet pack and I can’t help but notice that I’m smiling. This is a sandbox game, and I can do whatever I want. I can take on hordes of enemies, save citizens in peril or just glide through the air and take in the beautiful scenery.
I’m not thinking about work or bills or COVID-19; I’m in another world where those things don’t exist. In this universe, my name is Rico and I’m a freedom fighter. This is escapism at its finest, and I can live in this world for five minutes or five hours; it’s all up to me. And that’s why I still play video games.