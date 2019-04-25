Just a reminder: “All you need today is a light jacket.”
Yes, that is a legit Twitter alert for Thursday, April 25.
The “trending moment” hails from the 2000 Sandra Bullock flick “Miss Congeniality” and it’s spawning a rash of memes featuring actress Heather Burn’s endearingly earnest speech from the beauty pageant comedy.
When pageant host William Shatner asks Burns’ Miss Rhode Island character to describe her “idea of a perfect date,” she infamously responds: “April 25th — because it’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket!”
It's Perfect Date day! Hands up who has their light jacket all good to go 🙋♂️🙋♂️🙋♂️ pic.twitter.com/275OIA0pTu— Jack Shoulder (@jackshoulder) April 25, 2019