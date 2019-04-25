Sandra Bullock
Caption +

Sandra Bullock arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2014, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

 Jordan Strauss
Show MoreShow Less

Just a reminder: “All you need today is a light jacket.”

Yes, that is a legit Twitter alert for Thursday, April 25.

The “trending moment” hails from the 2000 Sandra Bullock flick “Miss Congeniality” and it’s spawning a rash of memes featuring actress Heather Burn’s endearingly earnest speech from the beauty pageant comedy.

Bad dates, pretty shoes, lessons learned in new one-woman show in Colorado Springs

When pageant host William Shatner asks Burns’ Miss Rhode Island character to describe her “idea of a perfect date,” she infamously responds: “April 25th — because it’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket!”

Read more at nypost.com.

Tags

Load comments