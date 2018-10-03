Readers, fire up your laptops and smartphones. The nominations period for The Gazette’s 2019 Best of the Springs contest starts Friday and runs through Nov. 11. Now’s the time to single out your favorite places, services and people in the Pikes Peak region.
It’s the 25th anniversary of The Gazette’s Best of the Springs, and we’ve revamped the nominations process and categories to make the upcoming contest and magazine truly the “best of” the Best of the Springs.
If you’re always talking up your go-to coffee shop, place to play pool, contractor or thrift store to friends, why not go one step further and nominate them for Best of the Springs?
We’ve streamlined the categories and made the nominations form on the website and mobile site even more user-friendly. Simply visit TheBestof TheSprings.com starting at 8 a.m. Friday to nominate your local faves in 299 categories under the six main themes of Arts & Entertainment, City Life & Recreation, Family & Health, Food & Drink, Services & Professionals and Shopping.
Select any category and enter the name you’d like to single out. Categories include Local Festival, Best Trail, Day Trip, Crafted Cocktail, Special Event Catering, Pet Rescue and Bike Shop.
Your efforts might pay off not only for those you nominate, but also for you. We’ll reward at random five of those who submit nominations with $50 grocery gift cards.
Please note: We must receive at least three nominations for each business/person/service in order for them to move to the voting ballot. Once we have compiled the Top 10 nominations for each category, we’ll put ‘em on an online ballot and ask for your input again — this time to vote. The voting period will be Jan. 19 through Feb. 19,
We’ll cap it off in April with an extra special “silver anniversary” party to launch the contest results in Best of the Springs magazine. Look for more information on that celebration in upcoming editions of GO!
MICHELLE KARAS, THE GAZETTE, MICHELLE.KARAS@GAZETTE.COM