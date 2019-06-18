Here's a look at some of the Fourth of July fireworks shows and fireworks in 2019 around Colorado Springs and the state of Colorado.
JUNE 28-30
• Fort Carson — Freedom Festival: Fireworks 9:30 p.m. June 29, Iron Horse Park.
JUNE 29
• Peyton — Falcon Freedom Days — Fireworks, 9:30 p.m., Meridian Ranch, Antler Creek Golf Course.
JULY 2
• Glendale — Fireworks: 9:15 p.m., Creekside Park.
JULY 2-3
• Denver — Colorado Rockies vs. Houston Astros and Fireworks: 6:10 p.m., Coors Field, Denver, go online for ticket prices.
JULY 3
• Avon — Berkshire Hathaway's Salute to the USA: Music at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m., Harry A. Nottingham Park, Avon.
• Denver — Independence Eve Fireworks: 8 p.m., Civic Center, Denver.
• Erie — July 3 Fireworks Show: At dusk, Vista Ridge.
• Fruita — 3rd of July Fireworks Show: At sunset, Snooks Bottom Open.
• Littleton — Red, White & You: Fun-filled patriotic community event and fireworks, Clement Park, Littleton.
• Littleton — Super Diamond & Fireworks: Concert at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks after concert, Hudson Gardens and Event Center.
• Pueblo — Patriotic Day: With special activities for kids. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Buell Children's Museum, Pueblo.
JULY 3-6
• Meeker — Range Call: Parade, fireworks, concerts and more. July 3-6, Meeker.
JULY 4
• Alamosa — 4th of July Celebration: Pancake breakfast, parade and fireworks at dusk, Alamosa.
• Arvada — Independence Day Fireworks: 7-9 p.m., fireworks begin at dusk, Stenger Soccer Complex, Arvada.
• Aspen — Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration: Parade, kids’ carnival, live music, picnics and fireworks, Aspen.
• Aurora — 4th of July Spectacular: Live music, food and fireworks, 6-10 p.m., Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn, Aurora.
• Beaver Creek — Independence Day Celebration: Beaver Creek.
• Black Hawk — Boom Town 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza: Fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Black Hawk.
• Boulder — Ralphie’s Independence Day Blast: Live music with Ralphie, CU mascot and fireworks at dusk. Gates open at 8 p.m., Folsom Field, Boulder.
• Brighton — 4th of July Concert and Celebration: Brighton.
• Broomfield — Great American Picnic: Activities begin at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Broomfield County Commons Park.
• Buena Vista — Fourth of July Town Wide Celebration: Buena Vista.
• Carbondale — 4th of July Parade and Pool Party: Food, games, live music and more, Main Street and Sopris Park, Carbondale.
• Castle Rock — Fireworks: At dusk, Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course.
• Commerce City: Rapids 4thFest: Rapids vs. Revolution at 7 p.m. with fireworks after game.
• Craig: Independence Day Celebration: Fireworks at dusk, Moffat County High School.
• Creede — July 4 Street Festival and Parade: Creede.
• Crested Butte — 4th of July in Crested Butte: Fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Mount Crested Butte.
• Cripple Creek — 4th of July Celebration: Music with fireworks at 9:30 p.m., City Park and in the Brass Ass Parking lot, Cripple Creek.
• Delta — Fireworks: Confluence Park.
• Denver — Park Hill 4th of July Parade: Denver’s largest Independence Day march, 1:30 p.m., 23rd Avenue, Denver.
• Denver — Fireworks Spectacular: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Green Valley Ranch Golf Club.
• Denver — Denver Outlaws Fourth of July Celebration: Game at 7 p.m. with fireworks after game, Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
• Denver — Rubedo's Independence Day V: A born and raised Denver band. 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver.
• Denver — Fireworks: 10 p.m., Elitch Gardens Denver.
• Durango — 4th of July Celebration: Pancake breakfast, walk/run and fireworks, Rotary Park and Main Avenue, Durango.
• Englewood — 4th of July Festival and Fireworks: Activities begin at 3 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
• Estes Park — 4th of July Celebration: Fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Lakes Estes.
• Evergreen — 4th of July Evergreen Music Festival: Buchanan Park, Evergreen.
• Fairplay — Independence Day Celebration: Music, vendors and fireworks, Front Street, Fairplay.
• Falcon — 16th Annual July 4 Pancake Breakfast: Hosted by BSA Troop 149, 7-11 a.m., Woodmen Hills East Recreation Center, 9025 Meridian Ranch Blvd.
• Firestone — 4th at Firestone: Activities begin at 10 a.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Miners Park.
• Fort Collins — 4th of July Celebration: Music at 8:15 p.m. with fireworks at 9:35 p.m., Sheldon Lake in City Park.
• Fort Lupton — 2019 Independence Day Celebration: Festivities start at noon with fireworks at dusk.
• Georgetown — 4th of July Celebration: Picnic, entertainment and more, no fireworks, Georgetown.
• Glenwood Springs — Fourth of July Celebration Laser Show: Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with laser show at 9:45 p.m., Two Rivers Park.
• Golden — 4th of July Community Celebration: Fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Lions Park.
• Granby — July 4th Celebration: Pancake breakfast, parade and fireworks, Granby.
• Grand Junction — Grand Junction Rockies Fireworks: After game, Suplizio Field.
• Grand Lake — 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza: 10 p.m., over the lake, Grand Lake.
• Greeley — Fireworks at Greeley Stampede: 9:45 p.m., Island Grove Park.
• Gunnison — 4th of July in Gunnison: Fireworks, 9:30 p.m., Jorgenson Park.
• Gypsum — 4th of July Celebration: Concert at 7 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m., Lundgren Theater.
• Highlands Ranch — July 4th Celebration: Face painters, games, inflatables, music and fireworks, Highlands Ranch Heritage Regional Park, Highlands Ranch.
• Holyoke — Volunteer Fire Department Fireworks: City Park.
• Idaho Springs — 4th of July Celebration: Live music, barbecue and fireworks, Citizens Park, Idaho Springs.
• Julesburg — JVFD Fireworks: At dusk, Cedar and 10th streets.
• Kremmling — Fire Up the Cliffs: Kremmling Town Square.
• La Junta — Old Fashioned Fourth of July: Parade, cannon firings, games and more, Bent’s Old Fort, La Junta.
• Lafayette — 4th of July Celebration: Live music, beer, food and more begins at 4 p.m., with fireworks at dusk, Lafayette.
• Lake City — Fourth of July Celebration: Festivities begin at 7 a.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m., Town Park.
• Lakewood — Big Boom Bash: Activities start at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m., Jeffco Stadium.
• Littleton — Family Festival and Fireworks: Festivities start at 10 a.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Sweetwater Park.
• Lone Tree — Independence Day Celebration: Bike parade, food, music and fireworks, Sweetwater Park, Lone Tree.
• Longmont — 4th of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m., Boulder County Fairgrounds.
• Louisville — Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks: Activities start at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Coal Creek Golf Course.
• Loveland — July 4th Festival: Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with fireworks at 9:17 p.m., North Lake Park.
• Montrose — Independence Day Parade and Fireworks: Fireworks at dusk, Montrose.
• Monument — Tri-Lakes 4th of July Celebration: Pancake breakfast, run, parade, music and street fair, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Second and Washington Streets, Monument.
• Morrison — Jet Car Nationals and Family Festival: Event starts at 3 p.m. with fireworks at 9:45 p.m., Bandimere Speedway.
• Northglenn — July 4th Festival: 7 a.m.-10 p.m., E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park, Northglenn.
• Old Colorado City — 4th of July Neighborhood Picnic: With live music. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Bancroft Park, Old Colorado City, $5-$8. Tickets available online.
• Otis — July 4th Celebration: All-day activities with fireworks at dusk, Otis Fire Hall and Baseball Fields.
• Ouray — Old Fashioned Fourth of July: With many activities that have been a tradition since the early 1900s, with fireworks at dark, Ouray.
• Pagosa Springs — Celebrate 4th of July: Parade and fireworks, Pagosa Springs.
• Palmer Lake — 4th of July Celebration: Fireworks at dusk, Palmer Lake.
• Park Hill — 4th of July Parade: 1:30 p.m., 23rd Avenue, Park Hill.
• Parker — Parker’s Stars and Stripes Celebration: Live music at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Salisbury Park, Parker.
• Pueblo — Rollin' on the Riverwalk: Gates open at 5 p.m., Historic Arkansas Riverwalk.
• Pueblo West — 4th of July Celebration Wet Parade: Celebrate Independence Day with a splash. 10 a.m., Pueblo West.
• Rangley — 4th of July Celebration: Fireworks at dusk.
• Silver Plume — 4th of July Ice Cream Social: Dinger's Park, Silver Plume.
• Silverton — 4th of July Spectacular: Ribbon run, parade, duck derby and more with fireworks after dark, Silverton.
• Snowmass Village — Community Celebration & Fireworks: Lawn games, sweet treats and fireworks at 9 p.m. over Fanny Hill, Snowmass Village.
• Steamboat Springs — July 4th Fireworks: 9:45 p.m., Howelsen Hill, Steamboat Springs.
• Telluride — Fireman’s 4th of July Celebration: Parade, BBQ and more, fireworks after sun sets, Main Street and Town Park, Telluride.
• Thornton — 4th of July Celebration: Festivities begin at 4 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Carpenter Park Fields.
• Timnath — 4th of July Celebration: Activities at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Timnath Reservoir.
• Trinidad — 4th of July Celebration: Noon-5 p.m., Historic Main Street.
• Vail — Vail America Days: Parade, 10 a.m. beginning at Golden Peak, fireworks at dusk, Golden Peak, Vail.
• Wellington — 4th of July Made in the USA: Festivities at 10 a.m. with fireworks at dusk, Centennial Park.
• Westcliffe — Fourth of July in Custer County: Car show, pancake breakfast and fireworks, over Lake DeWeese, Westcliffe.
• Westminster — July 4th Weekend: Events start at 4 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m., City Park.
• Windsor — Fourth of July Celebration: Fireworks at 9:10 p.m., Boardwalk Park.
• Winter Park — 4th of July Celebration: Music at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m., Rendezvous Event Center.
JULY 4-6
• Florence — Fourth of July Festival: Music, food, beer fireworks and more. July 4-6, Florence.
JULY 4-8
• Breckenridge — Independence Day Celebration: Parade, music, art festival, fireworks and more, Breckenridge.
JULY 5
• Colorado Springs — Billy Ray Cyrus and Fireworks: Weidner Field, Colorado Springs.
• Fort Morgan — Racing and Fireworks: Fireworks after race, I-76 Speedway.
• Woodland Park — Symphony Above the Clouds and Fireworks: Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with fireworks at sundown, athletic field of the Woodland Park Middle School, Woodland Park.
JULY 5-6
• Dacono — Racing & Fireworks: Colorado National Speedway.
JULY 6
• Limon — Independence Celebration: Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m., Limon High School.
• Red Feather Lakes — Independence Day Weekend Celebration: Fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Hiawatha Lake.