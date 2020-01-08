It’s the locals’ spot tucked between hotels on Manitou Avenue. It’s the hole in the wall on Colorado Springs’ west side you’re missing. It’s Mo’s Diner, 108 Manitou Ave., as old-school as the checkered floor and cash-only rule. Songs from yesteryear play on the jukebox while old-timers flip newspapers at the bar, where liquor is stocked beside the milkshake machine. The cold treats are a staple. But Mo’s is the place for breakfast. Burritos smothered in house green chili ($10.50). Specialty omelets ($9.75). Golden, fluffy pancakes. It’s all good.