I'm that person who loves going to karaoke but probably (definitely) won’t sing karaoke.

For me, karaoke is like a little mini concert where I get to hear everything from the Dixie Chicks to The Killers. And I get to cheer on friends who want to sing.

Maybe you’re, unlike me, not afraid to belt out something by Whitney Houston in front of strangers. Either way, here’s a guide to going to karaoke around Colorado Springs.

Where to go

Around the Pikes Peak Region, you can find a place for karaoke every night of the week. Start out with these:

Mondays: Armadillo Ranch, 962 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs

Tuesdays: Kelly O'Brians Sports Bar, 239 N. Academy Blvd.; Good Company Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; or Peak 31 at Union Station, 2419 N. Union Blvd.

Wednesdays: Johnny's Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave.

Thursdays: Shots Tavern, 1831 Main St., and Townhouse, 907 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs

Fridays (and multiple nights): Dublin House,1850 Dominion Way; Tony’s, 326 N. Tejon St. #1224; and Thunder and Buttons, 2415 W. Colorado Ave.; and Adam’s Apple Lounge, 3302 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.

What to sing

So you’re flipping through a bar’s huge book of songs in search of your perfect song. What do you pick?

For some ideas, I asked some local musicians for their go-to songs. The members of local band Had I Known went with these tunes: “I Wanna Rock” by Twisted Sister, “Refugee” by Tom Petty and “Last Goodbye” by Jeff Buckley.

Rock singer-songwriter Jeremy Facknitz has advice based on his years as a karaoke host.

“Whatever you’re passionate about is going to best,” he said.

If you want to go the easiest route, he recommends songs like “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor, “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles and “Something to Talk About” by Bonnie Raitt.

“You can’t really mess those up,” he said. “It’s really difficult to sing them badly.”

How to get better (if you want)

New to karaoke and super nervous?

Jeremy Cadd, who hosts karaoke at Townhouse and Shots Bar, has some pointers. First, practice your song.

“Pick a song you love and relate with, like that song you sing in the car or sing in the shower,” Cadd said. “Once you’re comfortable with that song, find three more songs you love and keep them in your back pocket.”

You’ll also want to bring a group of friends to back you up.

“Everyone knows it’s really hard to get up there and put yourself out there,” he said.

“You might blow it your first time, but there’s still going to be a lot of support.”

Next on the to-do list: Sing your heart out and repeat.

“It’s all about building up your confidence,” Cadd said. “Don’t be afraid to go try it and keep trying.”

What not to do

When I initially reached out to Facknitz for this story, he replied: “I might not be the best person to ask.”

That’s because he has grown to “absolutely hate just about everything that has to do with karaoke.”

He means it.

I got burned out on no one wanting to sing at 9 p.m. and everyone wanting to sing at 1 a.m. as well as the divas, the screamers, the drunks and the tone deaf," he said. "For some people, their goal is just to be annoying."

It feels like we can learn something from Facknitz, here. Mainly, he says, "actually try."

“If I’m going to hear karaoke, it doesn’t matter if you have a lot of talent,” he said. “I want to hear someone is trying their best and, even if they’re bad, they’re putting their best foot forward.”

But remember. It’s for fun.

Karaoke isn’t really about rules, even though I threw some of those out above. It’s about having a fun night out. And it’s about “blowing off steam,” Cadd says.

“When I’m having a hard day at work or something’s going on, it’s really nice to get up on stage and sing a song and get those feelings out,” Cadd said.

As for me, I’m fine with watching people get those feelings out.

And karaoke hosts like Cadd understand that.

“You should never feel obligated to get on stage,” he said. “It’s OK to have zero interest in singing.”