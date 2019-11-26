Got plans on the night before Thanksgiving?
Many Colorado Springs residents might be looking to grab a drink.
It's Drinksgiving after all.
That's what Thanksgiving Eve has come to be called. It's known as one of the biggest bar nights of the year, seemingly because everyone has the next day off of work and plenty of friends and family are in town visiting.
The day has its own movie (2016's "Drinksgiving") and is also referred to as Black Wednesday or Blackout Wednesday.
Because of that, your favorite bar is probably going to be busier than normal. According to Womply, a small business consulting firm. The average bar brought in 52 percent revenue more on Black Wednesday in 2018 compared to the typical Wednesday.
Read on for some options to get your Drinksgiving on.
Thanksgiving Eve Bash: Five downtown bars are teaming up to celebrate the day before Thanksgiving. Presented by CS Night Clubs, this block party along Tejon Street invites patrons to "get basted." Festivities start at 6 p.m. and you can expect drink specials at each stop.
Participating bars include:
- The Mansion, 20 N. Tejon St.
- Gasoline Alley, 28 N. Tejon St.
- Cowboys Night Club, 25 N. Tejon St.
- Red Martini, 26 N. Tejon St.
- Blondie's, 24 N. Tejon St.
Club Q, 3430 N. Academy Blvd., is hosting a pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza. Festivities feature $2 shots and $2 well drinks, plus music by DJ Beatz. The party starts at 9 p.m.
Boxing Brothers Cider House, 4655 Town Center Drive #130, will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to show off its lineup of holiday-themed hard ciders. Flavors include apple pie, maple, cranberry, peach and ginger. Plus, there's one called fireside, which hopefully tastes as cozy as it sounds. Boxing Brothers seems to be getting into the Thanksgiving spirit. It shared a recipe on Facebook for boozy cranberry sauce, using its cider.
Back East Bar & Grill, 9475 Briar Village Pt Ste 168, calls Thanksgiving Eve the "biggest party day of the year." They're not the only ones, of course. Back East is hosting a "pre-Thanksgiving party" from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday featuring a deejay and a festive photo booth.
Alternative 'Drinksgiving': This might not be the day before Thanksgiving, but you'll likely finish this road race — which offers post-race beer, mimosas and bloody Mary's — before you bite into your Thanksgiving meal. The 15th annual Turkey Rock Trot starts at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Douglas County Event Center, 500 Fairgrounds Drive, Castle Rock. Each participant over 21 gets a free post-race beer plus free food (your choice of pancakes or pizza). Mimosas and bloody Mary's will be available for purchase. For more info and to register, visit turkeyrocktrot.com.
Bonus party: Stretch out your "Drinksgiving" at Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, which is hosting a "We Survived Thanksgiving BASH" from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The Kory Brunson Band, a rock/country group, will play live. Tickets, $5, are available at bootbarnhall.com.