At times, particularly the time when I was a teenager, I’ve daydreamed about a suitor writing a song about me. Maybe they’d hand me a folded piece of notebook paper with scribbled lyrics inspired by my face and our love story and our little inside jokes. When I hear it on the radio, I could silently smile and think, “Wow, this is about me.”
But would I want a breakup song about me on a stranger’s speaker? Probs not.
Luckily, I guess, I’ve never caught the eye of a musically-inclined someone.
This has to be the risk you run when romance and music mix. Think about how sweet the song “I Got You Babe” is. And how bitter Sonny and Cher’s breakup was.
There’s something special about a couple who make it work and make their music work.
Some of my favorite bands to see live are made up of real-life couples, like Johnnyswim, Shovels and Rope. They have such an intense connection on stage. It looks like love and sounds like love. But I wonder if they’re ever secretly thinking, “I hate you right now.”
I’m basically wondering, what's this whole on-stage and off-stage partnership thing really like?
For answers, I asked a Colorado Springs duo who have been in a band together for 10 years, which is pretty much the duration of their relationship.
Gordon Lewis and Grace Easley first locked eyes on a street in Springfield, Mo. They were both busking. Then they started playing for people on the streets together. That night, they played music together ¯ just for each other -— for hours.
There was “immediate chemistry.”
“From the first song, it was easy to play together,” Easley, a trained violinist, said.
“I was definitely attracted to her for her violin playing skills,” her husband said. “And I really wanted to continue to hang out with her.”
They both liked the same music, the same '60s and '70s psychedelic groups. Neither of them were in bands. So they formed one together and called it Roma Ransom.
“It was meant to be I guess,” Lewis said.
They’ve experienced a lot of ups and downs in the 10 years since.
Like touring. Earlier in their relationship, they got to travel together a lot. But they also were stuck together a lot. Sometimes in a van without air conditioning.
“It is a lot of time to spend together,” Easley said. “It’s insane.”
“It’s a good test in some ways,” Lewis added. “How long can you stand each other?”
Not long, always. When they have a “bad couple days,” Easley said, they’re tempted to cancel a gig or a whole tour.
But they show up anyway. And when they play together, they remember and reconnect.
“It’s really been a journey, like any relationship can be,” Easley said. "You learn how to exist together. And you keep growing."
For this couple, music has always been part of that journey.
“It’s beautiful when you share so much love and intimacy together on a personal level and the art gives you almost an ethereal language,” Easley said. “We have that thing that binds us.”
And listeners love it, she said, “because they feel they’re getting an intimate view into your relationship.”
Whether Roma Ransom is playing a livestream for 291 Distillery or an in-person gig, Lewis said they often get comments from people watching about the couple’s connection.
“They can see based on how we look at each other that we’re in love,” he said. “It makes us remember how in love we are.”
When you’re a band, though, there are other reasons to look at each other.
“Sometimes I’m looking at Grace,” Lewis said. “And I’m thinking like, ‘When are we going to end the song?’”