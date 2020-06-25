Concerts, comedy shows and, yes, movies. Drive-in theaters around Colorado, whether they’re established or pop-up style, are opening their doors to all kinds of entertainment.

Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend at drive-in theaters around the state.

Note: The Mesa Drive-In in Pueblo has still not opened for the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Good Company Restaurant and Bar

The eatery and bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd., will once again invite patrons to another free drive-in at 8:30 p.m. Friday, this time with a showing of “Uncle Buck.” Good Company had a hand in kicking off the trend of pop-up drive-in movies in Colorado Springs by hosting a showing of “Grease” in May. Know that you don’t have to order food or drinks while enjoying the show. And the film’s audio will run through an FM transmitter.

Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert

If you snagged tickets, your Saturday night will be spent with Garth Brooks. The country superstar will put on a one-night-only concert on Saturday that will air on-screen at 300 drive-in movie theaters across the country. The concert is slated to stream at drive-in theaters across the state including the Tennyson Arts Pop-Up Drive-In in Denver, the Comanche Drive-In in Buena Vista, the Tru Vu Drive-in in Delta, the Star Drive-In in Montrose and an outdoor area in downtown Denver.

Holiday Twin Drive-In

Fort Collins, holidaytwin.com

On Thursday, you can see “Jaws” and “Animal House.” Movies start at dusk and tickets cost $9 for adults and $6 for kids and seniors. In addition, the drive-in is hosting the Drive & Jive summer concert series featuring Del Shamen and Cary Morin & Ghost Dog on Tuesday. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $30 for two people and $10 for each additional person.

Best Western Movie Manor

Monte Vista, facebook.com/stardrivein

The drive-in is open every night and this week is showing “Grease” and “1917.” Movies start at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $3 for kids.

Denver Mart Drive-In

Denver, denvermartin.com

Tickets are sold out for most of this weekend’s showings of “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Bloodshot.” Tickets, which cost $10 per person, remain for Sunday night. Gates open at 8 p.m.

88 Drive-In Theatre

Commerce City, 88drivein.net

The 88 Drive-In wraps up its showings of “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Bloodshot” on Thursday. The first movie starts at 8:45 p.m. and the second starts at 11 p.m. Tickets cost $9 per person. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Tru Vu Drive-In

Delta, mydeltamovies.com

Two movies are on the schedule for Thursday evening: “The Goonies” at 9 p.m. followed by “The Bodyguard.” On Friday and Sunday, “My Spy” will be showing at 9 p.m. followed by “The Avengers.”

Star Drive-In

Montrose, stardrivein.com

The Montrose drive-in is open nightly and will show “American Graffiti” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” on Thursday. Gates open at 7:45 p.m. and movies start at dusk. Tickets cost $8.50 for adults, $6.50 for seniors and are free for kids 11 and under.

Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In

Minturn, facebook.com/HighestDrivein

This boutique drive-in will show “Twister” at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Don’t wait to get tickets, as this drive-in only holds only 50 car slots per showing. Ticket packages range from $27 to $75.