Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend at drive-in theaters around the state. (Note: The Mesa Drive-In in Pueblo has not opened for the season due to COVID-19 concerns.)
Holiday Twin Drive-In
Fort Collins, holidaytwin.com
Celebrate the Fourth of July at the drive-in. Watch a live performance of the Fort Collins Symphony followed by a light show and showings of “Ghostbusters” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Tickets, starting at $51.50 per car, are available at holidaytwin.eventsmart.com. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Best Western Movie Manor
Monte Vista, facebook.com/stardrivein
The drive-in is open every night and this week is showing “Footloose” and “Jurassic Park.” Movies start at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $3 for kids.
Denver Mart Drive-In
Denver, denvermartin.com
See “My Spy” and “Jungle Book” Friday-Sunday. Tickets, which cost $10 per person, remain for Sunday night. Gates open at 8 p.m.
88 Drive-In Theatre
Commerce City, 88drivein.net
The 88 Drive-In will show “Ghostbusters,” “Bloodshot” and “Jumanji” Friday-Wednesday. The first movie starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $9 per person. Kids 12 and under get in free.
Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In
Minturn, facebook.com/HighestDrivein
This boutique drive-in will show “Independence Day” at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Digital fireworks will follow; facebook.com/HighestDrivein. Don’t wait to get tickets, as this drive-in only holds only 50 car slots per showing. Ticket packages range from $27 to $75.
The town of Silverthorne
“Cars” will be shown at around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Green Village in the Outlets as part of Silverthorne’s First Friday festivities. The Beau Thomas Band will play live music 7:30-8:30 p.m., which will be broadcast live via radio by KSMT The Mountain. Register for tickets, which are free, at townofsilver thorne.ecwid.com.
amanda hancock, the gazette