Thursday
“The Big Bang Theory” (7 p.m., CBS, series finale) — After 12 years and 279 episodes, CBS' long-running comedy comes to a close. How will things end for Sheldon, Leonard, Penny and the gang? You'll have to watch the final hour to find out.
Friday
“See You Yesterday” (Netflix, film premiere) — High school science prodigies C.J. and Sebastian have created backpacks that enable time travel. When C.J.’s older brother dies after an encounter with police, the duo decide to put their unfinished tech to use in a desperate bid to save him.
Saturday
“Saturday Night Live” (9:30 p.m., NBC, season finale) — Marvel superhero and Fountain of Youth discoverer Paul Rudd, who graduated from the University of Kansas, plays host to the 44th season finale of "SNL."
Sunday
“Game of Thrones” (7 p.m., HBO, series finale) — The ultra-popular medieval fantasy epic comes to a dramatic conclusion. Make sure you follow proper etiquette and try not to talk too much at your viewing party.
