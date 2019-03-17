What to watch on TV this week: Your NCAA tournament bracket is already busted, Mötley Crüe dishes ‘Dirt’ and much more
Sunday
“Billions” (7 p.m., Showtime, Season Premiere) - Season four of one of the most underrated shows on TV begins with Axe closing ranks, determined to destroy his former employee and new rival, Taylor.
“Luke Perry: In His Own Words” (7 p.m., Reelz) - Luke Perry looks back at his career in this episode of “In His Own Words” that originally ran in 2018.
Monday
“9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, Mid-Season Premiere) - The highly rated Fox drama returns from its mid-season break with Bobby meeting Athena’s parents for the first time. Meanwhile a tanker carrying a tiger shark crashes on the freeway. Only in LA.
“The Fix” (9 p.m., ABC, Series Premiere) - Maya Travis (Robin Tunney) is an LA district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat after prosecuting an A-list movie star for double murder. If this premise sounds familiar its because Marcia Clark, who was a prosecutor on the OJ Simpson murder trial, is a producer on this series.
Tuesday
“Mental Samurai” (7 p.m., Fox, Series Premiere) - Fountain of Youth discoverer Rob Lowe hosts this new game show which is billed as “an obstacle course for the mind.” I wonder if mental gymnastics is an event?
“The Village” (9 p.m., NBC, Season Premiere) - Its “This is Us: Brooklyn Edition!” Enjoy that emotionally draining feeling you have after watching “This is Us?” Then you should try this new series, which airs right after NBC’s popular drama and focuses on the lives of residents of a Brooklyn building.
Wednesday
“The Act” (Hulu, Season Premiere) - This new seasonal anthology series tells stranger-than-fiction true crime stories. Season one follows Gypsy Blanchard (Joey King), a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette).
“Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” (6 p.m., Freeform, Series Premiere) - “Lying” and “perfection” seem to be contradictory words to have in a series title but that’s just what viewers get in this “Pretty Little Liars” spinoff.
Thursday
“NCAA Basketball Tournament” (10 a.m., CBS, Legalized Gambling on TV) - You better have your bracket filled out as one of the most gambled on TV events of the year starts today.
“The Orville” (8 p.m., Fox) - The Orville crew members open a time capsule from 2015. The crew immediately starts making their own music videos featuring Drake’s “Hotline Bling” with hilarious results.
Friday
“The OA” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - The story returns with part two, which follows OA as she navigates a new dimension, one in which she had a completely different life as a Russian heiress, and one in which she once again finds herself as Hap’s captive.
“The Dirt” (Netflix, Movie Premiere) - Based on the bestselling autobiography from Mötley Crüe, the film focuses on the tale of success and excess as four misfits rise from the streets of Hollywood to international fame and become the scourge of hoteliers everywhere.
Saturday
“2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards” (6 p.m., Nickelodeon, Awards Show) - DJ Khaled, whose primary role as a music collaborator is to say his own name repeatedly, hosts what’s sure to be a messy awards show.
“Funny Women of a Certain Age” - (7 p.m., Showtime, Comedy Special) - Fran Drescher leads a cast of mature women of standup in a night of comedy.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.