What to watch on TV this week: Time to pay the ‘Rent,’ Chris Pine is a reporter and a lot more
Sunday
“25th Screen Actors Guild Awards” (6 p.m., TNT/TBS, Awards Show) - Megan Mullally emcees the 25th annual gala, which honors outstanding film and TV performances.
“Rent” (7 p.m., Fox, Live Musical Event) - The Tony winning musical is a re-imagining of Puccini’s “La Boheme.” Set in New York City’s gritty East Village, it tells the story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil.
Monday
“I Am the Night” (7 p.m., TNT/TBS, Series Premiere) - A teenage girl given away at birth begins to investigate the secrets of her past, following a sinister trail with a hack reporter. Chris Pine stars.
“The Passage” (8 p.m., Fox) - Brad strikes a deal with Sykes and Richards to stay with Amy at Project NOAH, as they begin to test the virus on her.
Tuesday
“Road House” (6 p.m., BBC America) - Skip the State of the Union Address and watch the best cooler in the business do what he does best - beat up bad thugs, goons and Brad Wesley.
“Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials” (9 p.m., CBS, Super Bowl Special) - A look at the best commercials to air during the past Super Bowl with viewers choosing the top spot.
Wednesday
“Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television” (YouTube Premium, Season Premiere) - Wood Harris (“Remember the Titans”) joins the cast of this goofy spoof on police procedurals. Along with “Cobra Kai,” this series is a reason to subscribe to YouTube Premium.
“The Masked Singer” (8 p.m., Fox) - The hottest reality show on TV rolls on tonight.
Thursday
“30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play” (7 p.m., ESPN, Documentary Premiere) - This documentary details Deion Sanders time as both an NFL All-Pro and a successful Major League Baseball player back in the 1990s.
“Will & Grace” (9 p.m., NBC, Mid-season Premiere) - Will, Karen and Jack unknowingly take a hallucinogenic drug, which causes Will and Jack to wonder if they’re each other’s soul mate and has Karen giving her last “performance” as Mrs. Stanley Walker.
Friday
“The ABC Murders (Amazon Prime, Limited Season Premiere) - It’s 1933 and a killer travels the length and breadth of Britain via the railway network. The killer uses the alias ABC, and strikes in a methodical pattern, leaving a copy of the ABC railway guide at the scene of each of murder. As Poirot (John Malkovich) attempts to investigate he is thwarted on every front. If he is to match his most cunning nemesis, everything about him will be called into question: his authority, his integrity, his identity.
“Russian Doll” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - This series follows a young woman named Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) on her journey as the guest of honor at a seemingly inescapable party one night in New York City.
Saturday
“Uncle Buck” - (6 p.m., Starz Comedy) - A cheerful oaf is called on as a last resort to care for his brother’s kids in a crisis. This is probably my favorite John Candy movie ever.
“Puppy Bowl XV” (6 p.m., Animal Planet) - The Denver Dachshunds take on the Los Angeles Labradors as cute pooches “battle” for gridiron supremacy. And yes, I made up the names of those teams.
“Death of a Cheerleader” (6 p.m., Lifetime) - An upper middle class community is rocked by the sudden murder of a popular cheerleader at the hands of a humiliated outsider.
“1st Annual Cat Bowl” - (8 p.m., Hallmark) - Adorable and adoptable adult “cat-letes” compete in a gridiron game in preparation of the Super Bowl. I’m allergic to cats so I’ll skip this but for cat lovers, this might just be your jam.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.