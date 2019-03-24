What to watch on TV this week: Tim Tebow hosts a new series, a kooky vampire comedy and much more
Must see program of the week
“Hanna” (Amazon, Series Premiere) - Raised in total seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe, 15-year-old Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) has spent her entire young life training to fight those who hunt her and her mercenary father, Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman). Her survivalist skills are finally tested when she and Erik are separated upon their discovery by a rogue CIA operative, Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos) and her team of agents. I’ve seen the first episode and this new series looks promising.
The best of the rest
Sunday
“Action” (6 p.m., Showtime, Documentary Premiere) - Episode one of this four part documentary introduces a diverse cross-section of the gambling community and explores the evolving impact legalization will have on the industry.
“Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC) - Brothers from Texas introduce a breakfast treat, entrepreneurs from San Francisco pitch their online fashion trading platform and an active duty soldier from Kansas presents his idea for everyone to affordably have a swimming pool.
Monday
“Women, War and Peace” (8 p.m., PBS, Season Premiere) - The second season demonstrates how some of the biggest international stories of recent memory are shaped by women. An all-female cast of directors present four never-before-told stories about the women who risked their lives for peace, changing history in the process.
“Knightfall” (8 p.m., History, Season Premiere) - Banished from the Knights Templar after the discovery of his affair with Queen Joan, Landry must work to redeem himself under the watchful eye of a mysterious veteran of the Crusades. Mark "Luke Skywalker" Hamill joins the second season of this series.
Tuesday
“This is Us” (8 p.m., NBC) - This week’s episode features a history of Beth and Randall through their relationship history.
“The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC) - A massive earthquake rocks the city and throws everyone’s patrols and its citizens into chaos.
Wednesday
“What We Do in the Shadows” (8 p.m., FX, Series Premiere) - Based on the 2014 movie of the same name, this comedy focuses on three vampires who have been roommates for hundreds of years. You can read my review of this quirky comedy right here.
“Million Dollar Mile” (8 p.m., CBS, Series Premiere) - Contestants are given a two-minute head start as they face off against the Defenders, a group of elite athletes whose goal is to defend the million dollar prize, in a challenging one-mile course.
Thursday
“NCAA Basketball Tournament” (5 p.m., CBS, Legalized Gambling on TV) - Tourney action continues today. Hope your bracket isn’t as busted as mine.
“Abby’s” (8:30 p.m., NBC, Series Premiere) - In the premiere, Abby’s unlicensed backyard bar hits a major snag when a new landlord, who recently inherited the house from his deceased aunt, shows up and proposes major changes. I’ve seen the pilot, it was “meh.” But I’m not a fan of multi-cam comedies.
Friday
“The Highwaymen” (Netflix, Movie Premiere) - This film follows the untold true story of the legendary detectives who brought down Bonnie and Clyde. When the full force of the FBI and the latest forensic technology aren’t enough to capture the nation’s most notorious criminals, two former Texas Rangers (Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson) must rely on their gut instincts and old school skills to get the job done.
Saturday
“A Brush with Love” (6 p.m., Hallmark, Cheesy movie) - Jamie, a discouraged artist, is convinced by her best friend to paint the “perfect man” hoping it will attract love. In a magical twist of fate, when the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real life Prince Charming named Michael.
“The Killer Next Door” - (6 p.m., Lifetime, Cheesy movie) - After Julie’s husband dies in a car crash, she moves across the country to start fresh with her son Matty and build a closer relationship with her late husband’s twin sister, Alison. Little does she know, Alison blames Julie for her brother’s death and wants her nephew Matty, a spitting image of her dead twin brother, all to herself.
Coming soon
“Barry” (HBO, Mar. 31)
“Veep” (HBO, Mar. 31)
“The Twilight Zone” (CBS All Access, April 1)
“Killing Eve” (AMC/BBC America, April 7)
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.