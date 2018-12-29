Sunday
“Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos” (2:25 p.m., CBS) - Sure, the Broncos have already been eliminated from the playoffs. But if you’re a Broncos fan you might as well finish off the season before moving on. Just like Vance Joseph.
“The Orville” (6 p.m., Fox, Season Premiere) - In the season two premiere, The Orville heads towards Moclus for Bortus’ special once-a-year ceremony, while Ed discovers Kelly has moved on and started dating. The season premiere airs Sunday, but the series moves to its regular Thursday slot later in the week.
Monday
“New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey” (11 p.m., Fox) - Steve Harvey and Maria Menounos host a New Year’s celebration from Times Square in New York.
“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” (11:30 p.m., ABC) - Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg host from Time Square.
“New Year’s Eve” (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Carson Daly and Chrissy Teigen, along with Leslie Jones, host the New Year’s celebration from NYC’s Times Square.
Tuesday
“The Rose Parade” (9 a.m., ABC) - The Melody of Life is the theme of the 130th annual procession through Pasadena, California, which features celebrities, floats and marching bands.
“Married at First Sight” (7 p.m., Lifetime, Season Premiere) - A new group of singles voluntarily marry strangers in ceremonies arranged by relationship experts.
“From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2019” (8 p.m., PBS, Holiday Special) - The Vienna Philharmonic, under the baton of Christian Thielemann, celebrates the New Year with Strauss Family waltzes.
Wednesday
“24 Hours to Hell and Back” (7 p.m., Fox, Season Premiere) - In the season two premiere, Gordon Ramsay travels to the Trolley Stop Cafe, a classic Cajun inspired restaurant in New Orleans.
“The Masked Singer” (8 p.m., Fox, Season Premiere) - The premiere of the singing competition in which celebrity singers face off against each other while wearing elaborate costumes to hide their identities.
“NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, Season Premiere) - The New Horizons spacecraft attempts to fly by NASA’s most distant target yet.
Thursday
“Gotham” (7 p.m., Fox, Season Premiere) - In the season five premiere, Jim Gordon and Bruce Wayne face the chaos Gotham City has become. Their mission to keep the city safe becomes more complicated as the villains who survived the attack on the city begin to resurface. This is the FINAL season of “Gotham.” Enjoy it while you can.
“The Titan Games” (7 p.m, NBC, Series Premiere) - My twin brother Dwayne “The Rock Johnson hosts this new reality competition series. In the premiere episode, six contenders test their strength and fortitude as they compete to dethrone a reigning Titan.
Friday
“The Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors” (8 p.m., The CW) - Hollywood's A-listers, from "X-Files" sleuth Gillian Anderson to Disney icon Minnie Mouse, are the stars will be honored and forever immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
“Ron Funches: Giggle Fit” (9 p.m., Comedy Central) - Comedian Ron Funches gets a comedy special on the appropriately named, Comedy Central network.
Saturday
“A Quiet Place” (6 p.m., EPIX) - A family live in complete silence to avoid being eaten by creatures that hunt through sound. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt star.
“Molly’s Game”( 7 p.m., Showtime) - Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain) finds success organizing poker games for celebrity clients but when her establishment is raided by the FBI for hosting members of the Russian mob, she turns to a charismatic lawyer to get out of jail.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.