Must see program of the week
“Gotham” (7 p.m. Thursday, Fox, Series Finale) - I’ve been a fan of this series from the beginning so I hate to see “Gotham” go. That said, this final season has been one of its best and after 100 episodes looks to end on a high note. Not a bad way to go out. In the finale, the series flash-forwards 10 years as Bruce is set to return to Gotham for the opening of the new Wayne Tower.
The best of the rest
Sunday
“Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration” (7 p.m., CBS, Music Special) - Smokey Robinson and Cedric the Entertainer host this celebration of “the sound of young America.” Performers include Boyz II Men, John Legend, Stevie Wonder and many others.
“Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC) - Sisters from San Jose combine two desserts into one treat. An entrepreneur from West Hollywood pitches his modern alternative to traditional ATM machines. And a man from McLean, Virginia introduces his hypoallergenic sleeping product that helps reduce snoring and dry mouth.
Monday
“Gentleman Jack” (8 p.m., HBO, Series Premiere) - Set in the complex, changing world of 1832 Halifax, West Yorkshire - the cradle of the evolving Industrial Revolution, this series focuses on landowner Anne Lister, who is determined to transform the fate of her faded ancestral home, Shibden Hall, by reopening the coal mines and marrying well. The charismatic, single-minded, swashbuckling Lister - who dresses head-to-toe in black and charms her way into high society - has no intention of marrying a man.
“The Flash” (7 p.m. The CW) - Icicle returns to enact the next phase of his devious plan, so Caitlin and her mother must resolve their long-combative relationship to defeat the icy monster.
Tuesday
“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (Netflix, Series Premiere) - This six-episode series is produced by the Lonely Island team. Guest appearances include Andy Samberg, Will Forte and Cecily Strong.
“Boss: The Black Experience in Business” (7 p.m., PBS, Documentary Premiere) - A history of African-American entrepreneurs, from those bound by bondage to modern moguls at the top of million-dollar empires.
“1969” (9 p.m., ABC, Documentary Premiere) - The premiere of the documentary series about the year 1969 starts tonight. First up - The moon landing is recalled by the unsung women who helped make it possible.
Wednesday
“Cobra Kai” (YouTube Premium, Season Premiere) - When a new rivalry between opposing dojos is born in the aftermath of Cobra Kai’s controversial win at the All Valley Championships, Daniel realizes his next countermove is to open his own karate training school called Miyagi-Do, in honor of his mentor Mr. Miyagi.
“The Amazing Race” (8 p.m., CBS) - In what country will Rupert get easily confused in this week? Find out in tonight’s episode.
Thursday
“The 2019 NFL Draft” (6 p.m., ABC, Sports Special) - If the Broncos don’t draft a quarterback in the first round Broncos Country just might riot.
“The Orville” (8 p.m., Fox, Season Finale) - In the season two finale, the crew must contend with the disastrous fallout from Kelly’s decision from the penultimate episode. Fox hasn’t renewed this series for a third season yet but I sure hope they do.
Friday
“Chambers” (Netflix, Series Premiere) - A young heart attack survivor becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life. However, the closer she gets to uncovering the truth about her donor's sudden death, the more she starts taking on the characteristics of the deceased -- some of which are troublingly sinister. Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn star.
“Street Food” (Netflix, Series Premiere) - From the creators of “Chef's Table,” this series takes viewers to some of the world's most vibrant cities to explore the rich culture of street food all over the globe. Season one explores nine countries across Asia, from the hawker stalls of Singapore to the food carts of India. Each episode highlights the stories of perseverance and culture that bring life to each country's cuisine.
Saturday
“2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony” (6 p.m., HBO, Music Special) - Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, Radiohead and Def Leppard are a few of the bands being inducted Saturday night.
“NOT the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” - (8 p.m., TBS, Comedy Special) - Samantha Bee hosts an alternative event to the official White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Proceeds from the gala benefit the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Coming soon
“The Red Line” (CBS, April 28)
“Chernobyl” (HBO, May 6)
“LA’s Finest” (Spectrum, May 13)
“Catch-22” (Hulu, May 17)
“The Hot Zone” (NatGeo, May 27)
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.