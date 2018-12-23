Sunday
“Watership Down” (Netflix, Mini-series Premiere) - Set in the idyllic rural landscape of southern England, this tale of adventure, courage, and survival follows a band of rabbits on their flight from the intrusion of man and the certain destruction of their home. Led by a stouthearted pair of brothers, they journey forth from their native Sandleford Warren through the harrowing trials posed by predators and adversaries, towards a promised land and a more perfect society.
“The Year: 2018” (8 p.m., ABC, End of Year Special) - A recap of the year, including its biggest names, hottest trends and lowest moments.
Monday
“Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders” (6:15 p.m., ESPN) - The Broncos take on the Raiders at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” (7 p.m., NBC) - Frank Capra’s classic stars Oscar nominee James Stewart as George Bailey, a decent small town banker who learns what life would have been like if he’d never been born.
“Beauty and the Beast” (7 p.m., ABC) - Oscar-nominated animated musical about the romance between a French belle who sacrifices her happiness to save her father and a prince who’s been transformed by a magical spell.
Tuesday
“Disney Parks Christmas Parade” (10 a.m., ABC, Holiday Special) - Gwen Stefani, Olivia Holt, Andrea and Matteo Bocelli and a host of others perform during the Disney Parks Christmas Day celebration.
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (7 p.m., NBC, Holiday Special) - Boris Karloff narrates this 1966 classic.
Wednesday
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (4:15 p.m., Starz Comedy) - A charismatic high school student convinces his repressed best friend to play hooky with him and his girlfriend.
“The 41st Kennedy Center Honors” (7 p.m., CBS) - Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire, Wayne Shorter and “Hamilton” co-creators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler and Alex Lacamoire are honored.
Thursday
“The Godfather” (3:30 p.m., AMC) - Watch one of the greatest films of all time today. It’s followed by “The Godfather Part II” at 7:30 p.m.
“The Simpsons” (6-10 p.m, FXX) - Enjoy America’s favorite dysfunctional family for four hours tonight.
Friday
“Popstar’s Best of 2018” (8 p.m., The CW) - Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow count down the greatest and most memorable moments of 2018. Based on polls from Popstar Magazine.
“Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood” (9 p.m., PBS) - Leonard Bernstein’s music is celebrated on his 100th birthday.
Saturday
“A Midnight Kiss”( 6 p.m., Hallmark, Movie Premiere) - With only one week to prepare, a party planner must enlist the help of a relative stranger to help her pull off the event, but she ends up falling in love in the process.
“Mickey’s 90th Spectacular” (7 p.m., ABC) - A celebration of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday featuring Josh Groban, Meghan Trainor and many more.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.