Sunday
“Miss Universe Competition” (6 p.m., Fox, Reality Competition) - Nearly 100 women from across the globe compete for the opportunity to become the next Miss Universe from Bangkok, Thailand.
“The Sound of Music” (6 p.m., ABC) - In pre-WWII Austria, a young, high-spirited postulant is sent from the convent to become a governess to seven children, whose father is a cold and aloof military captain.
Monday
“Mars” (7 p.m., NatGeo, Season Finale) - Lukrum pushes its corporate interest too far and unintentionally jeopardizes the safety of both colonies. IMSF springs into action to stabilize the situation, but for some, it will be too late.
“The Year in Memoriam 2018” (9 p.m., ABC End of Year Special) - A celebration of the lives and legacies of notable people who passed away in 2018, including Aretha Franklin, John McCain, Burt Reynolds, Stephen Hawking and Barbara Bush.
Tuesday
“Greatest Holiday Commercials” (7 p.m., The CW, Holiday Special) - A countdown of the 12 best holiday commercials ever, one for each of the 12 days of Christmas. Also: other great commercials from both the U.S. and abroad that capture the spirit of the holidays.
“Greatest Holiday Video Countdown” (8 p.m., The CW, Holiday Special) - This holiday special features some of the most memorable holiday videos from around the globe.
Wednesday
“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, Season Finale) - The greatest season of “Survivor” in years wraps up with the finale and reunion show tonight.
“Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night” (7 p.m., NBC, Holiday Special) - The a cappella group celebrates the season with music.
Thursday
“Timeless” (7 p.m, NBC, Series Finale) - Lucy, Wyatt and Rufus team up one last time for the two hour series finale.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” (7 p.m., ABC, Holiday Special) - In the Emmy and Peabody-winning cartoon from 1965, the gang mounts a holiday pageant as Charlie Brown bemoans Yuletide commercialism.
Friday
“Bird Box” (Netflix, Movie Premiere) - When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life. Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they'll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded. Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock leads an all-star cast that includes Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich.
“Marvel’s Runaways” (Hulu, Season Premiere) - Karolina, Nico, and Molly try to retrieve the Staff of One, but Tina puts up a fight. Karolina grows closer to Jonah while Alex and Livvie share a kiss.
Saturday
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (6 p.m., AMC) - A family host their dysfunctional relatives for the holidays as the dad contends with spontaneously combusting Christmas lights and temperamental trees while anticipating the arrival of his annual bonus.
“Get a Room with Carson & Thom”( 8 p.m., Bravo) - The hilarious design duo take on yet another pair of rooms to redecorate.
