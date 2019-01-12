What to watch on TV this week: Mark-Paul Gosselaar fights vampires, a Hogwarts for assassins, The Punisher returns and a lot more
Sunday
“The 24th Annual Critics Choice Awards” (7 p.m., The CW) - As a member of the Broadcast Television Journalists Association I actually vote on these. If your favorite actor, series or film doesn’t win tonight, I apologize.
“True Detective” (7 p.m., HBO, Season Premiere) - Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali takes the lead in the third season of HBO’s police drama set in the Ozarks.
“American Style” (7 p.m., CNN, Series Premiere) - This series examines how America’s changing style through the decades has mirrored the political, social, and economic climate of the time, shaping our unique American identity.
Monday
“The Passage” (8 p.m., Fox, Series Premiere) - As an imminent flu epidemic threatens the U.S., Federal Agent Brad Wolgast (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is tasked with bringing in the experiment’s latest chosen test subject, a 10-year old girl. You can read my review of this new series right here.
“The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, Mid-season Premiere) - The hospital is still in quarantine as Dr. Shaun Murphy continues to be overwhelmed by the chaos and noise in the emergency room.
Tuesday
“Temptation Island” (8 p.m., USA, Series Premiere) - This series follows four dating couples at a pivotal time in their relationship, where they must mutually decide if they are ready to commit to one another for the rest of their lives or should go their separate ways. Together, the couples travel to Maui, Hawaii, where they join 24 eligible men and women. There, they live the “single life,” in a test that is meant to help answer their most difficult questions about their relationship.
“Roswell, New Mexico” (8 p.m., The CW, Series Premiere) - Liz Ortecho reluctantly returns to her tourist trap hometown of Roswell in this reboot of the series that ran from 1999-2002.
“Drunk History” (8 p.m., Comedy Central, Season Premiere) - Will Ferrell, Evan Rachel Wood, Seth Rogen and Elijah Wood guest star in the season premiere.
“Corporate” (8:30 p.m., Comedy Central, Season Premiere) - Season two starts tonight.
Wednesday
“All American” (8 p.m., The CW, Mid-season Premiere) - Spencer should be on top of the world but he can’t shake a major tragedy that occurred causing him to question everything.
“Deadly Class’ (8 p.m., Syfy, Series Premiere) - A disillusioned teen finds purpose and fights for survival at an elite academy for the Deadly Arts. You can read my review in The Gazette later this week.
Thursday
“Star Trek Discovery” (CBS All Access, Season Premiere) - The second season gets underway with a young Spock (Ethan Peck) and the introduction of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount).
“Lip Sync Battle” (7 p.m., Paramount Network, Season Premiere) - The Queer Eye Fab 5 take the Lip Sync Battle stage.
Friday
“The Punisher” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - Frank Castle returns for another season of dishing out punishment, which is what Netflix execs should be afraid of from fans if they cancel yet another Marvel TV series.
“Carmen San Diego” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - Carmen is a modern day Robin Hood traveling the globe and stealing from V.I.L.E. and giving back to its victims. Carmen is publicly perceived as a criminal by most law enforcement agencies – correction, make that a master criminal due to the sheer scale and theatricality of her heists. We will follow her escapades and get to determine not only where but WHO in the world is Carmen Sandiego?
Saturday
“Brexit” - (6 p.m., HBO, Film Premiere) - The result of the Brexit referendum in summer 2016 caused a political earthquake that laid waste to the normally stable British establishment and sent political tremors around the world. Benedict Cumberbatch portrays Dominic Cummings, who spearheaded the Vote Leave campaign. Rory Kinnear plays Craig Oliver, Prime Minister David Cameron’s director of communications and head of the Remain campaign.
“Planet Earth: Dynasties” - (7 p.m., BBC America, Series Premiere) - Presented by world-renowned naturalist and recent Emmy-winner Sir David Attenborough (“Blue Planet II,” “Planet Earth II)” and executive produced by Emmy-winner Mike Gunton (“Planet Earth II”), this series follows five of the world’s most celebrated but endangered animals, as they do whatever it takes to survive and protect the next generation.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.