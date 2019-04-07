Must see program of the week
“Killing Eve” (6 p.m., BBC America, Season Premiere) - Eve is reeling from her act of violence against Villanelle and doesn’t now whether she is alive or dead. Spoiler alert, she’s alive. It wouldn’t be much of a show if Eve didn’t have a foil.
The best of the rest
Sunday
“Murder for Hire” (5 p.m., Oxygen, Series Premiere) - If you’re a fan of the true crime genre you’ll want to check out this new series from renowned TV producer Dick Wolf (“Law & Order,” “FBI”). In the premiere, a therapist uses her patient to find a hitman to kill her ex-husband. Scandalous!
Monday
“NCAA National Championship Game” (7 p.m. CBS, Sporting Event) - March Madness comes to a conclusion in April as two teams not named Duke play the last game of the NCAA tournament.
“The Providers” (9 p.m., PBS, Documentary Premiere) - This documentary chronicles the efforts of three “country doctors” in rural New Mexico, which is the site of a physician shortage and an opioid epidemic.
Tuesday
“Deadliest Catch” (7 p.m., Discovery, Season Premiere) - Hours before king season, a massive new boat with a renegade captain discovers the crab are all in one spot.
“Fosse/Verdon” (8 p.m., FX, Series Premiere) - The premiere episode of the series about the romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams) airs tonight.
“The Code” (8 p.m., CBS, Series Premiere) - In the premiere, a soldier in Afghanistan murders his commanding officer and Capt. John “Abe” Abraham and Capt. Maya Dobbins, working out of the Judge Advocate General Headquarters in Quantico, Virginia, are assigned to the case.
Wednesday
“The Silence” (Netflix, Movie Premiere) - When the world is under attack from terrifying creatures who hunt their human prey by sound, 16-year old Ally Andrews (Kiernan Shipka), who lost her hearing at 13, and her family seek refuge in a remote haven. But they discover a sinister cult who are eager to exploit Ally’s heightened senses.
“You vs Wild” (Netflix, Series Premiere) - In this new series viewers join survival expert Bear Grylls on adventures all over the world. Dense jungles, towering mountains, brutal deserts, and mysterious forests await, with tough decisions around every corner. In this interactive adventure series, viewers make all the decisions and whether or not Bear succeeds or fails is totally up to you.
Thursday
“Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny” (6 p.m., MTV, Series Premiere) - Twenty contestants will have the chance to win the hearts of guidos Pauly and Vinny. The only requirements the men seek? The women must be into going to the gym, tanning and doing laundry.
“Hunting JonBenet’s Killer: The Untold Story” (7 p.m., A&E, Documentary Premiere) - Elizabeth Vargas takes a fresh look at the most notorious cold case murder in American history.
Friday
“Special” (Netflix, Series Premiere) - This new series is based on writer/star Ryan O’Connell’s life. Ryan, who has mild cerebral palsy, decides to rewrite his identity and finally go after the life he wants. After years of dead-end internships, working in his pajamas as a blogger and communicating mostly via text, Ryan eventually figured out how to take his life from bleak to chic and began limping towards adulthood.
“American Masters: Joseph Pulitzer” (9 p.m., PBS, Documentary Premiere) - A profile of Joseph Pulitzer (1847-1911), a journalist who became a media mogul with an outspoken editorial voice and two best selling newspapers.
Saturday
“Nate and Jeremiah by Design” (7 p.m., TLC, Season Premiere) - Albert promised Anna he would turn their hilltop fixer upper into their dream home, but three years later she’s still waiting for that dream to come true. Design experts Nate and Jeremiah hope they can finally help Albert keep his promise to Anna.
“Saturday Night Live” - (9:30 p.m., NBC) - Emma Stone hosts; BTS is the musical guest.
Coming soon
“Les Miserables” (PBS, April 14)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO, April 14)
“Ramy” (Hulu, April 19)
“Gentleman Jack” (HBO, April 22)
“Cobra Kai” (YouTube Premium, April 24)
“The Red Line” (CBS, April 28)
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.