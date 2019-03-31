Must see program of the week
“Veep” (9:30 p.m., HBO, Season Premiere) - The seven episode final season of HBO’s hit comedy starts off with Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) evaluating her past and present campaigns. Jonah's (Timothy C. Simons) personal life sparks interest among the press and Amy (Anna Chlumsky) makes an important decision.
The best of the rest
Sunday
“Mrs. Wilson” (8 p.m., PBS, Mini-series Premiere) - Ruth Wilson (“The Affair”) stars in this drama inspired by the memoir of her grandmother about her family’s history. The two-part series follows Alison Wilson, who thinks she is happily married until her husband, popular spy novelist Alec Wilson (Iain Glen, “Game of Thrones"), dies and a woman turns up on the doorstep claiming to be Alec’s wife.
“Barry” (9 p.m., HBO, Season Premiere) - In the wake of shocking news, Gene (Henry Winkler) encourages his students to channel their feelings into their work. Resolved to quit his job and put the past behind him, Barry (Bill Hader) tries not to get pulled back in by Fuches (Stephen Root) and the Chechens. Sally (Sarah Goldberg) tries to crack the nut that is Barry.
Monday
“The Twilight Zone” (CBS All Access, Series Premiere) - Academy Award winner Jordan Peele brings viewers to another dimension of sight, sound and mind in this modernized version of the classic TV program. You can read my review of this reboot of the Rod Serling classic below.
“Hostile Planet” (9 p.m., NatGeo, Series Premiere) - Hosted by Bear Grylls, this six-part series from executive producer and Academy Award-winning cinematographer and director Guillermo Navarro (“Pan’s Labyrinth”), Emmy Award-nominated producer Martha Holmes (“The Blue Planet”) and Emmy Award-winning Tom Hugh-Jones (“Planet Earth II”), draws attention to the most extraordinary — almost supernatural — accounts of animals that have adapted to the cruelest evolutionary curveballs.
Tuesday
“The Last OG” (8:30 p.m., TBS, Season Premiere) - Tray wants to see the twins birth video, and searching for it brings back emotional memories for Shay.
“Growing Up Chrisley” (8:30 p.m., USA, Series Premiere) - Chase and Savannah Chrisley embark on a cross-country move to prove they’re independent grown-ups in this spin off.
Wednesday
“Brockmire” (8 p.m., IFC, Season Premiere) - As Brockmire deal with his newfound sobriety he is introduced as the new announcer for the Oakland Athletics with his co-announcer and former softball star Gabby Taylor.
“Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party” (8 p.m., VH1, Season Premiere) - The third season opens up with Martha reading actor Jeremy Piven the riot act for bring potatoes au gratin to the potluck. Ok, I made that last sentence up but its no crazier an idea than Martha Stewart and Snoop having their own potluck TV series.
Thursday
“Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger” (6 p.m., Freeform, Season Premiere) - Now living very different lives, Tyrone and Tandy try to stay under the wire while still honing their powers. After coming to terms with their destiny, the two now find it difficult to just stand by and do nothing while bad things continue to happen throughout the city. Meanwhile, Brigid is struggling from her recovery.
“In the Dark” (7 p.m., The CW, Series Premiere) - Murphy (Brooke Markham) is a hard living, hard drinking with a penchant for cigarettes and casual sex. She’s also blind. I watched the pilot a few months ago. Interesting premise, this show has potential.
Friday
“Our Planet” (Netflix, Series Premiere) - Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, this eight-part series will explore the unique and precious wonders of our natural world from the creators of the award-winning series “Planet Earth.” In partnership with World Wildlife Fund, “Our Planet” combines stunning photography and technology with an unprecedented, never-before-filmed look at the planet’s remaining wilderness areas and their animal inhabitants.
“Warrior” (8 p.m., Cinemax, Series Premiere) - This gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco's Chinatown in the second half of the 19th century is based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee. The series follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances. After proving his worth as a fighter, Ah Sahm becomes a hatchet man for the Hope Wei, one of Chinatown's most powerful tongs (Chinese organized crime family).
Saturday
“Native Son” (8 p.m., HBO, Movie Premiere) - The film tells the story of Bigger Thomas (Ashton Sanders), a young African-American living in Chicago who is hired as a chauffeur for affluent businessman Will Dalton (Bill Camp). As Thomas enters this seductive new world of money and power he faces unforeseen choices and perilous circumstances that will alter the course of his life forever.
“Saturday Night Live” - (9:30 p.m., NBC) - Kit “The King of the North” Harrington hosts; Sara Bareilles is the musical guest.
Coming soon
“Killing Eve” (AMC/BBC America, April 7)
“Fosse/Verdon” (AMC, April 9)
“Les Miserables” (PBS, April 14)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO, April 14)
“Ramy” (Hulu, April 19)
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.