Must see program of the week
“Game of Thrones” (7 p.m., HBO, Season Premiere) - At long last the path to the Iron Throne will be revealed in the final six episodes of this landmark series. Who will sit on the throne at the end? No one knows. Personally I’d be happy if it was Bronn but we’ll all find out in what is sure to be an intense final season.
The best of the rest
Sunday
“Les Miserables” (8 p.m., PBS, Mini-series Premiere) - Victor Hugo’s classic tale is reimagined by Emmy and BAFTA winner Andrew Davies (“Pride & Prejudice,” “Bridget Jones Diary”) in this six-part mini-series. You can read my Gazette review right here.
Monday
“No Good Nick” (Netflix, Series Premiere) - This series follows 13-year-old Nick, short for Nicole, who infiltrates a family with the intention to get revenge on them for unknowingly ruining her life. Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin star.
“9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox) - Metro LA’s 9-1-1 system is hit with a massive, system wide power outage and the call center must go old school in responding to emergencies.
Tuesday
“30 for 30: Seau” (7 p.m., ESPN, Documentary Premiere) - Former NFL linebacker Junior Seau’s story of triumph and tragedy is told by director Kirby Bradley.
“Bless This Mess” (8:30 p.m., ABC, Series Premiere) - Newlyweds Rio and Mike decide to leave New York and move to rural Nebraska to become farmers, only to realize that the farming life is more difficult than they thought. Lake Bell and Dax Shepard star.
“The Big Interview with Dan Rather” (8:45 p.m., AXS, Season Premiere) - The season kicks off with a rare sit-down with rock superstar and former Journey singer, Steve Perry, who talks about his decision to leave the band at the peak of their success, a decision that was brought on by the overwhelming feeling that the passion for music had left him.
Wednesday
“Homecoming” (Netflix, Movie Premiere) - This film presents an intimate look at Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella performance that paid homage to America's historically black colleges and universities.
“The Amazing Race” (8 p.m., Season Premiere) - In the season 31 premiere, contestants from “Survivor,” “Big Brother” and previous seasons of “The Amazing Race” compete in this trip around the world.
Thursday
“Gotham” (7 p.m., Fox) - The final few episodes of this series resume as Bane enacts his final plan for Gotham’s destruction.
“Life in Pieces” (7:30 p.m., CBS, Season Premiere) - The Short family arrives at their vacation restore in the Yucatan, but their accommodations aren’t quite what they expected.
Friday
“Ramy” (Hulu, Series Premiere) - Ramy Hassan is a first generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. This series will bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like being caught between a Muslim community that thinks life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences. I’ve seen the first few episodes and really enjoyed them.
“Someone Great” (Netflix, Film Premiere) - Aspiring music journalist Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) has just landed her dream job at an iconic magazine and is about to move to San Francisco. Rather than do long distance, her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stanfield) decides to call it quits. To nurse her broken heart, Jenny gathers up her two best friends Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow) for one outrageous last adventure in New York City.
Saturday
“Restaurant Impossible” (7 p.m., Food, Season Premiere) - Robert Irvine steps in to help a struggling retro joint called Rosie’s Cafe in Escondido, California.
“Easter Under Wraps” - (6 p.m., Hallmark, Movie Premiere) - Erin Cavendish goes undercover at her family’s chocolate plant to see why sales are down when she meets head chocolatier, Bryan, who has new ideas on how to update the Easter product line.
Coming soon
“Gentleman Jack” (HBO, April 22)
“Cobra Kai” (YouTube Premium, April 24)
“The Red Line” (CBS, April 28)
“Chernobyl” (HBO, May 6)
“LA’s Finest” (Spectrum, May 13)
“Catch-22” (Hulu, May 17)
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.