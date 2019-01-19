What to watch on TV this week: Don Cheadle rocks Wall Street, Scaramucci moves in and a lot more
Sunday
“Black Monday” (8 p.m., Showtime, Series Premiere) - Wide-eyed Blair (Andrew Rannells) is thrust into the insane world of 1980s Wall Street. Meanwhile, Mo (Don Cheadle) enacts his master plan to take over the Georgina Jeans Compnay. You can read my review of this over-the-top series right here.
“SMILF” (8:30 p.m., Showtime, Season Premiere) - Bridgette’s search for her father leads her to Philadelphia and back home again as she loses the key to his whereabouts.
Monday
“Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” (7 p.m., CBS, Season Premiere) - Katy Kaelin, Dina Lohan, Anthony Scaramucci are just a few of the odd mix of characters who move into a house together and have their every move recorded 24 hours a day. I don’t typically watch “Big Brother” but I’ll certainly take a look at the premiere of this season.
“Arrow” (7 p.m., The CW, Mid-season Premiere) - Stephen Amell and his gang of vigilantes returns for the second half of season seven tonight.
“Dating: No Filter” (8:30 p.m., E!, Series Premiere) - In each half-hour episode, three pairs of outspoken comedians will serve up play-by-plays as they follow real singles on surprising first dates.
Tuesday
“The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC) - An unscheduled visit by the vice president of the United States puts the station on high alert.
“Conan” (9 p.m., TBS, Mid-season Premiere) - Conan O’Brien returns with his revamped nightly 30 minute show with guest Tom Hanks.
Wednesday
“24 Hours to Hell & Back” (7 p.m., Fox) - Gordon Ramsay travels to Catfish Cabin, a traditional southern-style restaurant located in Memphis.
“The Masked Singer” (8 p.m., Fox) - The hottest reality show on TV rolls on tonight.
Thursday
“Broad City” (8 p.m., Comedy Central, Season Premiere) - The fourth season of this quirky comedy premieres tonight.
“The Other Two” (8:30 p.m., Comedy Central, Series Premiere) - Thirteen-year-old ChaseDreams becomes a famous singer overnight. Meanwhile, his two older, adult siblings continue to struggle. I watched the first couple episodes of this series and it was pretty good. Give it a shot.
Friday
“Black Earth Rising” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - This contemporary thriller follows the difficult journey of a woman, a Rwandan orphaned by the genocide, raised in London by an adopted mother, trying to discover the truth of her past. John Goodman and Michaela Coel star.
“Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You” (9 p.m., Comedy Central, Comedy Special) - “The Daily Show’s” Roy Wood Jr gets his first special on Comedy Central.
Saturday
“NHL All-Star Game” - (6 p.m., NBC) - The 64th midseason showcase features Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon captaining the Central team.
“Overboard” - (7:45 p.m., Epix) - Spoiled Mexican heir Leonardo hires single mother Kate to clean his yacht but unjustly fires her. When he falls off his boat and wakes up with amnesia, Kate pretends to be Leonardo’s wife to get payback for making him work for her. Anna Faris and Eva Longoria star.
“Saturday Night Live” (9:30 p.m., NBC) - James McAvoy hosts, Meek Mill is the musical guest.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.