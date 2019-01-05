Sunday
“The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards” (6 p.m., NBC) - Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg host the 76th annual awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
“Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC) - A husband and wife pitch their rooftop assistance design that helps access a vehicle’s roof with one easy step; entrepreneurs present their fitness workout that offers a softer, lower impact alternative to the treadmill.
Monday
“College Football National Championship” (6 p.m., ESPN) - Clemson vs. Alabaman in the CFP National Championship played in Santa Clara, California, which is where my buddy Scott lives.
“The Bachelor” (7 p.m., ABC, Season Premiere) - The season 23 premiere of one of my favorite unintentional comedies features Colorado resident Colton Underwood. Among the women vying from his affection: a pageant star who calls himself the “hot mess express;” a confident Nigerian beauty with a loud-and-proud personality; and a California beach blonde who has a secret that ironically may make her a perfect match for Underwood.
“Manifest” (9 p.m., NBC, Mid-season premiere) - This addictive freshman series returns for the second half of its enjoyable first season.
Tuesday
“Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” (5 p.m., MTV, Series Premiere) - Former Hollywood It Girl Lindsay Lohan channels her inner Lisa Vanderpump, running a high end bar on the Greek island of Mykonos in this reality series.
“Madden 19 NFL Classic” (8 p.m., The CW) - A recap of the Madden 19 NFL Classic, a three-day event in Las Vegas where 32 best Madden players compete for a share of the $165,000 prize pool.
“USS Indianapolis: The Final Chapter” (9 p.m., PBS, Documentary Special) - The discovery of the USS Indianapolis wreck site, 18,000 feet below the Philippine Sea, is detailed.
Wednesday
“Nature: Attenborough and the Seas Dragon” (7 p.m., PBS, Documentary Special) - David Attenborough pieces together the remarkable discovery of the Ichthyosaur, a fearsome fish lizard that lived during the age of dinosaurs.
“Schooled” (7:30 p.m., ABC, Series Premiere) - In this spinoff of “The Goldbergs,” it’s 1990-something, and since Lainey still hasn’t achieved rock ‘n’ roll greatness, she returns to William Penn Academy as the new music teacher. Lainey has a hard time adjusting to being an authority figure, but she realizes she might not be so bad at it when she discovers a kindred spirit in Principal Glascott’s niece, Felicia.
“The Dictator’s Playbook” (9 p.m., PBS, Season Premiere) - The debut of a new six-part series. Among the themes that run through the episodes – the tactics used by the dictators – are: controlling society elites, creating a culture of fear, controlling the press, creating a common enemy, propaganda, indoctrination, and creating a myth to justify governance.
Thursday
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (8 p.m., NBC, Season Premiere) - The 99 is back! Saved by NBC, one of my favorite comedies makes its debut on a new network after being cancelled by Fox.
“Fam” (8:30 p.m, CBS, Series Premiere) - The premiere of the sitcom about a woman whose perfect life with her fiancé is radically altered when her 16-year-old, out-of-control half-sister unexpectedly comes to live with them.
Friday
“Future Man” (Hulu, Season Premiere) - Season two picks up in 2162, and Josh, Wolf, and Tiger learn that their season one mission to stop the cure from getting out didn’t work. In this timeline, Stu Camillo is now in power, having created the cure, and launched a plan to relocate humanity to Mars.
“Sex Education” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - Otis Milburn is an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student who lives with his mother, a sex therapist. Surrounded by manuals, videos and tediously open conversations about sex, Otis is a reluctant expert on the subject. When his home life is revealed at school, Otis realizes that he can use his specialist knowledge to gain status. Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson star.
Saturday
“AFC Divisional Playoff” - (NBC, 2:30 p.m.)
“NFC Divisional Playoff” - (Fox, 6 p.m.)
“My Mother’s Split Personalities” (6 p.m., Lifetime, Movie Premiere) - I know nothing about this Lifetime movie, I just liked the title.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.